Kendall’s Infamous Pepsi Ad Tops List Of Most Controversial US Ads Of All Time!
New research has revealed the most controversial TV commercials which have sparked outrage across the US, with big names such as Pepsi and Dove making the list.
The findings, compiled by journey advertising platform illumin also includes a new ranking that identifies which states have made the most complaints about TV commercials over the past year – with Arizona making the tenth-highest number of complaints.
The Top Five Most Controversial US Adverts Ranked
1. Pepsi – Global Message of Unity
2. Peloton – The Gift That Gives Back
3. Gilette – We Believe
4. Snickers – Do Something Manly
5. Huggies – Dad Test
The ranking analysed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints data over the last year, looking at both ‘loud’ and ‘indecent’ commercials. The total complaints then scaled against population figures to name the most disgruntled states.
Mark Cluett, director of digital marketing at illumin, said: “Successful advertising is more than just a roll of the dice; it’s about meticulous planning and thorough research to ensure you’re appealing to your target audience along their journey, rather than offending or annoying them.
“The most controversial ads remind us that treading the line between captivating and alienating is an art that demands strategy, tact, and the utmost care. However, even some of the biggest brands make mistakes – as we can see by naming the top five most controversial ads that serve as a great guide of what not to do.”
Pepsi’s “Global Message of Unity” Commercial (2017)
Perhaps one of the most notorious commercials regarding backlash, Pepsi’s “Global Message of Unity” ad received massive criticism for being tone deaf and inappropriate.
The ad featured international supermodel Kendall Jenner handing out cans of Pepsi during a clash between protestors and the police, seemingly saving the day. Viewers complained that the ad trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement, prompting Pepsi to release a statement and pull the advertisement.
Peloton “The Gift That Gives Back” Commercial (2019)
This ad depicted a woman receiving a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas. The woman then records video diaries about how she’s changed for the better because of the gift.
This may seem harmless to some, but critics pointed out the sexist undertones of the commercial when showing a husband pressuring his wife to keep her weight in check. Reports have suggested the backlash caused the company’s stock to decrease in value by as much as $1.5 billion.
Gilette “We Believe” Commercial (2019)
In 2019, Gilette released their “We Believe” campaign, which tried to harness the momentum of the #MeToo movement, challenging “is this the best a man can be?”. This statement was soon critiqued by the public for being tone-deaf.
Customers were left furious at the commercial, with many threatening to boycott the brand altogether.
Snickers “Do Something Manly” Commercial (2007)
The Snickers commercial ran during the 2007 Superbowl and showed two men eating a Snickers bar, leading to an accidental kiss. The men then felt the need to ‘do something manly’ and proceeded to rip out their chest hair – and, in other versions of the ad, even slam their heads under a car bonnet.
The ad received many complaints and caused an outcry among gay rights activists, before being branded as homophobic and pulled from TV.
Huggies “Dad Test” Commercial (2012)
Way back in 2012, Huggies attempted to create a cheeky spot that poked fun at dads struggling to put diapers on their children. Unfortunately, many dads took offence at the stereotypical implication that men are unwilling or unable to care for their child.
Huggies received many complaints, and a petition was even started to remove the advertisement. The brand apologized and even released revamped ads showing confident fathers carrying their babies.
Please login with linkedin to commentillumin kendall jenner Worst ads of all time
Latest News
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 5!
B&T's vote for Australia's greatest-ever ad is much like the recent referendum sans the mudslinging and Kamahl.
New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile
Creative technology platform Bonzai has announced the launch of BrandStory – a new premium mobile ad format. BrandStory offers triple the ad space and 2.8 times greater time in view than single scroll ad formats, addressing the surging demand from brands worldwide for more real estate to drive real results by seamlessly intertwining awareness, exploration […]
“Cut The Crap!” Piers Morgan Sensationally Outs “Royal Racists” On His TV Show
The corgis, anyone in the Palace with a funny hat & even Camilla off the hook, as Piers delivers royal racist dirt.
Wednesday TV Ratings: 365,000 Sign Up To Watch The Last EVER Hot Seat on Nine
Mrs McGuire reportedly unhappy about Eddie loafing about the house after Nine cans Hot Seat.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7
B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad. Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites […]
It’s The Best Of The Best – Directors Of First Impressions, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
They're the ones with the best hair and the whitest teeth! Yes, it's adland's top 10 directors of first impressions.
Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma
The science is not in question – smarter people than I, with far more data, have codified it. The logic is not up for grabs…it makes sense that creating mental shortcuts to your brand keeps you at the top of your mind. Lead image: Kate Smither – Owner, The Tall Planner I wouldn’t even take […]
Ortto & Tall Bob Partner To Deliver Better SMS & MMS For Australian & NZ Businesses
Two Australian-born technology providers have joined forces to bring more power and choice to marketers in Australia and New Zealand with mobile messaging that is more local, cost-effective, and integrated. It’s a partnership that sees two Australian software companies come together to deliver a world-class mobile-first solution for marketers building data-driven, personalised, omnichannel campaigns. While […]
PubMatic Nabs Luke Smith From Seven West Media
Seven's Luke Smith quits for PubMatic. However, he's still in line for one of James Warburton's annual Christmas hams.
Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. has announced a number of new recruits. B&T unaware if it positively impacted SEEK's share price.
Michael McLacren Confirmed As Deb Knight Replacement For 2GB Afternoons
Think AM radio has a bit of an angry boys' club feel? It's not improving things with this news.
Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh
This will be of interest to any Reddit fans, graphic designers or lovers of an orange so bright it burns the retinas.
World Square Counts Down To Christmas With Sydney’s Biggest Advent Calendar
Hopefully this news will get you in the Christmas spirit. Either that or go and stand in Westfields for nine hours.
Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market
Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels. With the […]
Ignite the Thrill: National Drag Racing Championship Unleashes Media Campaign Via Murmur Group
If there's one sport in the world that's thumbing its nose at global emissions, it's probably drag racing.
Rethink Ink: Is It About Time You Reconsidered Print?
Print's not merely an excellent vehicle for brands, it's also perfect for getting the barbecue alight for the sausages.
Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label
Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu. Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour. The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat […]
Cannes In Cairns Media Accreditation Open Now!
Work in media? Want to cover next year's Cannes In Cairns? There'll be no free piña coladas without this form.
In-House Agency Council Research Report: 78% Of Marketers Now Work With An In-House Agency
In-housing is definitely an industry hot button topic. Admittedly still a long way behind office affairs.
OMA Announces Winners Of The Q3 Creative Collection Competition
Who doesn't love the out of home medium? Apart from the very real chance of being shat on by a bird.
JOLT Launches Industry First In-App Advertising Solution
Do you drive an EV more for its bragging potential than anything environmental? You may enjoy this electric news.
Ideally Nabs Simon Gawn From Denomination
Denomination's Simon Gawn jumps ship to Ideally. Apparently his farewell from his barista was very touching.
SurfStitch Unveils New Brand Position & Summer Campaign
Did that winter diet not result in the beach body you so hoped? Read this surfwear article with caution.
Man Of Many Welcomes Naman Singh & Alex Martinez
If Man Of Many's hold music isn't Metallica's "The Shortest Straw", it bloody well should be.
realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans
Australian property site realestate.com.au has announced the extension of its partnership with the Sydney Swans for two further seasons. Lead image: Tom Harley, Owen Wilson and Tom McCartin realestate.com.au has partnered with the Swans since 2016 and has called the back of the club’s iconic guernsey home since becoming a major partner in 2020. This […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: “There Are Too Few Episodes” – Dessert Masters Finale Leave Viewers Wanting More
Dessert Masters finale reportedly leaves viewers wanting more. Weight Watchers also keeping a keen eye on things.
Avenue C Nabs Paula Lopes From KINESSO
Leading independent media agency, Avenue C, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paula Lopes as Digital Director. Paula, a seasoned professional with over 17 years experience in the media industry, joins Avenue C from her role as Chief Operations Manager of KINESSO (merger of Reprise, Matterkind, and Kinesso specialities).
Dave ‘Rabbit’ Rabbetts Departs Star 104.5 Breakfast
Dave 'Rabbit' Rabbetts departs Star 104.5 breakfast. Has asked everyone call him Dave for a little bit.
MOO Premium Foods Admits “100% Ocean Plastics” Claims Misled Consumers
Yoghurt brand in strife over green claims. Meanwhile Mars Bars still getting away with "helps you work, rest & play".
IAB Study: Online Advertising Expenditure Hit $3.73B For September Quarter
Digital continuing to be advertising's star performer. Although that's not intended as a slur to the humble catalogue.
More Than 15,000 Watch On YouTube As An Emotional Brittany Higgins Takes The Stand
One of the biggest stories of 2023 looking like it's heading into 2024. Has the legs to even make 2025.
oOh!Media Fuses People & Performance At National Annual Revenue & Growth Conference
oOh!media brought together more than 260 of its sales, operations, commercial, marketing, finance and leadership teams last week for its national annual revenue and growth conference. Held over two days at the picturesque Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, the event ‘Fusing people and performance’ focussed on how to build a high-performance mindset and how it […]
The End Of An Era: Millionaire Hot Seat Comes To A Close After 25 Years
Eddie McGuire set to become even more annoying after his game show hosting gig comes to an end.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: These Are The Moments That Dominated Media Coverage In 2023
It's 2023's biggest news stories counted down! And whoever wrote it clearly didn't miss out out Taylor Swift tickets.
Free-To-Air TV Welcomes Landmark Win Against Streaming Giants
It's a win for the free-to-air networks this morning. However, it's not stopped the incessant squabbling between them.
KFC Spoofs Fragrance Ads With Its Own Unisex Scent Shaped Like A Drumstick
Want stray dogs to follow you home after a night out? This chicken-inspired scent could be just the ticket.