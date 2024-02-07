Ken ‘Leslie Chow’ Jeong Stars In Riotously Dumb Super Bowl Chicken Spot

It may not win best Super Bowl ad for 2024, but Popeyes entry is a very serious contender in the slapstick stakes.

Fronted by comedian and actor Ken Jeong (better known to Aussie audiences as the bumbling gangster Leslie Chow from the Hangover films), the American chicken chain brings Jeong out of a 52-year cryogenic to promote its new chicken wing range.

The work of creative agency McKinney, the spot sees Jeong have to struggle with the maladies of his new life in 2024, including driverless cars, delivery drones, robo-vacs and even Goldendoodles.

It’s good, catchy fun and perfectly suited to the Super Bowl where its estimated Americans will munch through a staggering 1.45 billion chicken wings during the actual game.

Watch out for a cameo by Jeong’s own dog, Mocha, in the spot too. Enjoy!