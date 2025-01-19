Kellogg’s Partners With Celeste Barber To Bring Influencer Parody To Life In New Campaign, ‘For Real’ Via Bastion

For the first time in the brand’s 100-year history, Kellogg’s is uniting its subbrands, including Nutri-Grain, Coco Pops, and others, under a single Masterbrand marketing campaign brought to life via Bastion and featuring comedian Celeste Barber.

The integrated campaign is the first work from Bastion since winning the Kellanova creative and media account. It presents an unbranded teaser, to ‘owning’ reality TV via multiple program integration and sponsorships, to top and tail spots featuring ‘top’ hero paid assets and ‘tail’ behind-the-scenes social content (screened in programming), plus an influencer-led approach across screens and social and high impact OOH, PR and retailer media.

Celeste Barber has brought her talent for parodying influencers to the ‘for real’ campaign which challenges eating trends and misinformation perpetuated on social media.

The campaign spotlights Kellogg’s latest ‘healthier’ variants including Nutri-Grain High Protein Crunch and multigrain Coco Pops Chocos.

“There are so many mixed messages, myths, and mistruths about breakfast out there that people don’t know what to believe. It leaves them questioning the nutritional value of cereal,” Bastion national chief strategy officer, Angela Morris said.

“We felt it was time to speak up about the real nutrition in our cereals and the hard work Kellogg’s has been doing behind the scenes for years to innovate, renovate, and offer more better-for-you choices,” Ben O’Brien, Kellanova Australia’s commercial director said.

“The ‘for real’ idea is about surprising people with the truth about Kellogg’s, in a way that’s unexpected, provocative and breaks category norms. From the very beginning, we knew Celeste would be perfect, and co-creating with her has resulted in authentic and engaging content that is truly aligned to both brands,” Bastion Group chief creative officer Simon Langley added.

“This campaign is the result of true collaboration from so many brilliant people at Kellogg’s and Bastion across media and creative, and of course, the incomparable Celeste Barber. It’s the first step in an always-on Masterbrand journey for Kellogg’s and a fresh and relatable way for the brand to set its story straight ‘for real’,” Bastion managing partner Ana Lynch said.

“‘For real’ is unlike any cereal campaign you’ve ever seen. It’s counter category, taps into culture and tells Kellogg’s Masterbrand truth in a fresh and innovative way that is also entertaining, enjoyable and persuasive,” Kellanova ANZ marketing manager, Natasha Sunderland added.

