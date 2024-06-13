Keiran Beasley Appointed National TV & Digital Sales Manager At SBS

SBS has named Keiran Beasley as its new national TV and digital sales manager.

Beasley is a veteran of SBS Media, having led Group Marketing and National Brand Partnerships. He has also worked for Nova and B105 in Brisbane. Most recently, Beasley was the network’s NSW Sales Manager.

In an email to staff, Adam Sadler, director of SBS Media, informed staff of Beasley’s appointment following “a rigorous recruitment process”. “Keiran was a standout among all applicants, and we are thrilled to have him on board to lead our National Agency Sales team,” Sadler said.

“Keiran has been a valuable member of SBS since November 2012, consistently delivering strong results and building solid relationships within SBS and with our clients. His dedication to our business, brand, people, and values is truly commendable. We are confident that with his experience and expertise, Keiran will take our sales efforts to new heights and drive the growth of our linear and digital platforms”.

Beasley replaces Andrew Mudgway, who stepped down from the role at the end of last year.

In an email to staff at the time, Sadler said, “As we finish another big year in SBS Media, I wanted to let you know about a major change that will be happening in the sales leadership team in 2024. We’ve made the difficult decision to relocate the role of National TV and Digital Sales Manager back to Sydney”.

Sadler said he has “worked shoulder to shoulder with Mudge” and added that he has been a “key player” in the company’s commercial success. “As you all know, he has some of the best relationships, with both clients and agencies, in the market and has led a high-performing sales team delivering a top three net promoter across both TV and BVOD from Media-i. He was also a key lead in our highly successful 2022 FIFA World Cup revenue success and delivery for partners,” Sadler said at the time.