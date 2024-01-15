Keeva Stratton To Modernise Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Global Brand

Keeva Stratton To Modernise Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Global Brand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Keeva Stratton has left Bendelta and picked up a tasty new gig with Ronald McDonald House Charities to modernise its brand image.

Posting on LinkedIn Stratton said that she was “humbled to be part of the evolution of a brand that has such a profound impact on families all around the world.”

Stratton had previously been a principal consultant at Bendelta, which helps brands solve challenges with their identity, values, culture and future thinking.

Stratton also thanked her new colleagues, Joanna Sabato, global chief marketing and communications officer, and Katie Fitzgerald, global president and CEO.

“Can’t think of a better person to have at the helm! Here we go!” said Sabato.




