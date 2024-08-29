Keep Left Appoints Former Dentsu Creative PR Tiffany Simon As PR Client Partner

Keep Left has enhanced its leadership team with the appointment of Tiffany Simon to the role of PR client partner.

Simon joins Keep Left with a decade of PR and marketing experience under her belt. She spent the last three years at Dentsu Creative PR where she was senior account director working across a range of clients including Bunnings, Activision Blizzard and Skyscanner. Prior to that, she was the media advisor for the State Library of Victoria.

Keep Left national director of public relations Tim Lele said: “Tiffany is an impressive operator. Her background – working on both sides of the agency and client fence – as well as her experience leading strategy and execution of earned media within major integrated campaigns, makes her an excellent addition to the Keep Left team. From finance and property to gaming, government and lifestyle, Tiffany has a broad range of sector experience that’s highly relevant to our client base.”

As client partner, Simon will work alongside Lele acting as senior strategic counsel to drive the agency’s earned creative thinking for new and existing clients. Additionally, she will coach and develop the national PR team across the Melbourne and Sydney offices to further embed the Ideas People Choose ethos that drives Keep Left’s output from earned media to creative.

“As we expand the scope of our consumer PR client portfolio with integrated projects that build on the success of our creative team, Tiffany’s track record delivering large-scale campaigns for major consumer brands will push our clients and our team to think bigger,” said Lele.

Based in Melbourne, Simon’s remit encompasses clients including Australia Post, Charter Hall, Great Southern Bank and Hub Australia. She has also joined Keep Left’s senior management team and will play a leading role in business development.

Simon said: “It’s an exciting time to join Keep Left as the business continues to go from strength to strength. The agency has a compelling client portfolio and an incredibly talented team across both earned and creative. I look forward to working alongside Tim and the leadership team to harness these exceptional capabilities and engage our client’s audiences through campaigns that deliver real business value.”