Kayo Sports Sets Sight On Family Value In New Ad Campaign

Kayo Sports has unveiled its latest advertising campaign promoting the benefits and value of Kayo Sports for the whole family.

The new campaign comes during a bumper season of winter code viewing with nearly half a million people on average tuning in for regular season rounds and the sports streamer reaching its highest number of subscribers – 1.5 million and growing.

“Many Australian families are feeling the pinch with rising costs and we’re seeing a trend of customers choosing to seek entertainment at home, rather than going out. For these families and for all sports fans, Kayo Sports offers incredible value,” said Cate Hefele, executive director, Kayo Sports.

Concepted and produced by the newly branded BALBOA creative team at Foxtel Group, the campaign heroes two 30-second TVC ads, one focused on AFL and one on NRL, showcasing the benefits and flexibility that Kayo Sports offers families as told through classic family archetypes: ‘the multi-tasker’ dad who can’t step away from watching the action, ‘boomerang’ daughter who always shows up at game time, ‘student’ son who enjoys NBA with his mates and ‘MVP’ mum who enjoys having the family together to watch their favourite sports on the big screen.

“With our subscriber numbers hitting new heights, this campaign is targeted at our next phase of growth – young Australian families shifting to streaming. It highlights the value of Kayo Sports as the home of over 50 live sports for as little as $25 per month. With access to every game, race and match of Australia’s favourite sports including AFL, NRL, F1, Netball and cricket, live, adbreak free during play, and in 4K Ultra HD, Kayo is that destination for families during the sports season”.

“Sport is a shared passion for many Australian families, and it brings us together. With this campaign, we wanted to demonstrate the value that comes with Kayo Sports through funny and relatable scenarios and characters to show that Kayo Sports offers something for everyone in the family,” said Guy Sawrey-Cookson, executive creative director, BALBOA.

These ads are the next phase of Kayo Sports’ “Get on Board” brand campaign that launched at the beginning of the winter codes season and highlighted the breadth and quality of experience the platform offers new and existing customers.

“Kayo Sports has something for everyone – from casual the fan to fanatic. It’s never been easier for Australian families to follow their favourite sports,” added Hefele.

The new ad creative launched on 4 August and will play out on TV, digital video, social and feature a series of radio ads and OOH (Out of Home) executions.

Credits:

Marketing: Kayo Sports

Creative: BALBOA (formerly Fox Creative)

Production: BALBOA (formerly Fox Creative)

Media: Mindshare and Foxtel Group Media Team