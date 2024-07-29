Katie Rigg-Smith: Insights On Media Evolution & Empowering Future Women Leaders From WPP’s Chief Strategy Officer

Driven by a passion for the intersection of culture, creativity, and consumer behaviour, Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer for Australia and New Zealand at WPP, dove straight into the world of media at University, where she was told she has the “perfect personality for it”.

Appearing at number 17 on B&T’s Women In Media Power List, Rigg-Smith sat down with B&T, providing valuable perspectives on navigating the dynamic media landscape and her vision for a more inclusive industry.

B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why?

Rigg-Smith: I am interested in the fact Australia is an aging population. I am interested in the way we are going through life stages later, and redefining aging as we go. I am interested in the fact Australia is a migrant majority. These things alone are hugely important in shaping the fabric of Australian society and it’s critical for our industry to understand this when connecting with audiences. From a future point of view, I am fascinated with synthetic biology and how it is set to change entire categories.

B&T: What mistakes have you made along the way, and what did you learn from them?

Rigg-Smith: Honestly, too many to even count, but that’s how I have learnt. A big mistake was making work my life and being totally incapable of switching off. I learnt that I am better at my job if I am not constantly doing my job. To be good at what I do I need to have a voracious appetite for what makes people tick and you get that by living in the world of the audiences you want to connect with not by slaving away in front of your computer at all hours.

B&T: What action have you taken to challenge gender stereotypes in your projects?

Rigg-Smith: I have long been an advocate of women in leadership roles and at board room tables. I have passionately challenged stereotypes against working mothers and what we can achieve in the workplace. In the past six months I have been lucky to be given the role of executive sponsor of WPP Unite which is an inspiring community for our LGBTQI+ talent. As an ally, I am learning a lot from this group and their lived experiences. We spend time discussing how different communications reinforce or challenge all gender stereotypes and what that means for the way brands show up in the world.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Rigg-Smith: Don’t let future desires stop you from taking up opportunities today. I nearly did that by turning down the chance of being CEO because a future desire for me was to have children and I wasn’t sure both was possible. Everyone’s future desires are unique and personal to them. I am fearful of stereotyping but my experience has been that as women we can sometimes short-change ourselves in our careers because we think so far in advance. My advice is to just take each day as they come, relish the opportunities in the here and the now, say yes even if it seems scary, and have that faith that it will work out the way it is meant to.

Trust your gut instinct, it won’t lead you astray. There is much research to suggest that a gut instinct is the by-product of what is going on in your brain. So let it be a superpower – fuel your brain with interesting and diverse points of view, observations and content. Then make sure you listen to your gut when it is giving you direction.

B&T: How do we get more women interested in media careers and stick with it into leadership roles?

Rigg-Smith: We need to inspire women with the type of work, contribution and difference they can make in this industry. There is much to be celebrated about how the media industry supports women, particularly in leadership roles. This is evidenced by the phenomenal female talent leading agencies and networks throughout Australia. Just look at the B&T women in media lists every year; the talent blows my mind.

But, at the same time, we need to meet people where they are at any given life stage.

We need to respect that flexibility means different things to different people. If we can unlock and enable productivity in a way that suits the individual and their needs for flexibility, then I believe we can keep not only more women in leadership roles but more people in the industry in general.

