Kathmandu Hikes Into 2025 Appointing Reload Media As Its Digital Marketing Partner

Kathmandu has announced the appointment of Reload Media as their digital marketing partner, following a competitive pitch process.

The strategic partnership will see Reload Media collaborate closely with Kathmandu’s team to implement Performance and Digital Brand Advertising across Australia and New Zealand, further solidifying the brand’s presence within the competitive outdoor sector.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kathmandu, a brand that embodies adventure and innovation. Our team is eager to work with Kathmandu to enhance the brand’s online presence, increase customer engagement, and driving sales growth,” said Reload general manager of commercial, Emily Standley.

“Kathmandu is a brand that lives and breathes adventure, and we’re thrilled to join them on this journey. With their willingness to embrace creativity across media and our focus on data-driven insights and innovative strategies, we’re set to drive significant growth and brand visibility, achieving some great results together,” said Dan Howe, Reload general manager of marketing.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Reload Media to amplify our digital presence. Leveraging their expertise in paid digital strategies, we aim to strengthen our customer connections, drive engagement, and fuel our online growth across Australia and New Zealand,” said Kathmandu general manager of digital, Craig Mildenhall.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Reload Media as it continues to expand its footprint in New Zealand’s digital marketing landscape. Committed to delivering measurable results and impactful campaigns, Reload Media is poised to drive Kathmandu’s success in the region.

This win for Reload Media follows recent accolades including recent nominations in B&T’s Agency Awards alongside Google’s Agency Excellence Awards. The award-winning agency also recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity and digital assets, reinforcing its strong national presence in both Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to effectively support Kathmandu’s growth in these markets.

The new partnership kicks off immediately, spearheading the digital marketing for Kathmandu’s latest campaign “Come Find Us. We’re Out There.”