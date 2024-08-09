Kate Pounder Appointed To Powerhouse Board Of Trustees

Powerhouse has welcomed the newest member to its board of trustees, Kate Pounder, who will work alongside Powerhouse trust president Peter Collins AM KC to shape Powerhouse policies and strategy.

Pounder brings experience across the public, private, and non-profit sectors to her new role. She served as the inaugural CEO of the Tech Council of Australia, the peak body representing the Australian technology sector, and championed raising awareness of tech jobs and training pathways for all Australians.

“I look forward to working with Kate Pounder who brings to the museum’s governing body excellent credentials in public policy and executive experience at the country’s highest-profile tech industry association. As we continue the unprecedented renewal of the Powerhouse, we welcome Kate’s knowledge and skills to guide the establishment of Powerhouse Parramatta, the revitalisation of Powerhouse Ultimo, and the ongoing development of Powerhouse Castle Hill and Sydney Observatory,” said Powerhouse trust president Peter Collins AM KC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate Pounder to the Powerhouse Trust, knowing that her unrivalled experience in the tech industry will be an invaluable asset to a museum of applied arts and sciences as we continue our work creating a contemporary ecology supporting the development of the applied arts and sciences,” said Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah.

Before this, Pounder was a partner at AlphaBeta, an innovative data analytics start-up, and later, managing director at Accenture. She has also held roles helping research institute National ICT Australia (NICTA) to commercialise new technologies, and technology policy roles with the Australian Industry Group, Network Ten, and the Federal Government.

Pounder is passionate about growing Australia’s tech sector, creating new jobs and businesses, and helping all Australian businesses make the most of tech adoption.

“I’m excited to connect NSW’s tech and start-up sectors to the Powerhouse to help bring the stories of tech sector opportunities to life and encourage greater collaboration between the research, tech, and cultural sectors. Tech jobs are one of the biggest opportunities in Australia today – there will be one million Australians working in tech jobs by 2025, including more than 100,000 people in Greater Western Sydney. The opening of Powerhouse Parramatta is an incredible opportunity to inspire kids across the state to consider a tech or innovation career,” said Pounder.