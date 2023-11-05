“Karma Bites Back” – Mean Girls Get Their Comeuppance In The Block’s Explosive Finale

It was a satisfying ending for fans of Channel Nine’s The Block – as two of this series’ most-hated couples got their just desserts, or rather, lack of desserts.

This year’s series has famously been fully of mean-girl antics, with some viewers accusing contestants Kristy and Leah of bullying Steph.

Well, in line with THAT beautiful ending in Legally Blonde where Warner Huntington III graduated “without honors, without a girlfriend and without any job offers”, this season’s nasty folk let the competition with not very much at all.

As fans will know, the winner of the series is not decided by the judges but by the final tap of the auctioneers hammer. The partnership who makes the highest profit is the winner, and, most importantly, gets to keep the profit.

Nine’s head of content production and development Adrian Swift said before the show aired that the season is the “most competitive” yet, and that MAFs dinner parties have nothing on this year’s The Block.

First up were ‘villain’ couple Kristy and Brett who walked away with a measly $65,000 profit (to clarify this B&T journo would be content with $65,000 profit).

Their house sold for ‘just’ $3,035,000 – which was just $65,000 above the reserve price.

“Australia got what they wanted, so!,” a bitter Kristy snipped as though the Australian public was responsible for the outcome of the auction.

Meanwhile things were even worse for Leah and Ash with the couple failing to get a bid on their house of more than $2,970,000 (the reserve).

This means right now they have walked away with $0, although the house could sell in the coming days.

In contrast, things were a lot brighter for Steph (who the two girls were accused of bullying).

Her and her partner Gian were crowned winners of the show, walking away with a lifechanging $1.65 million in profit.

The amount broke the previous record of $1.586 million benchmark set by 2022 winners, Omar and Oz.

The thrilled coupled said that, other than clearing their dept, they had no idea what to do with the huge sum.

Whilst Leah and Kristy may have been less than thrilled with the results, fans delighted in their downfall.

“This will be my new screensaver,” one said gleefully at a picture of Kristy looking glum and defeated.

Another showed a concrete truck labelled Karma dropping sand everywhere.

A third showed a picture of Leah and Ash looking dejected with the words “Karma bites back again”.

So there you go, it (literally) pays to be nice!