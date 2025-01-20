Karen Halligan Appointed As Chair Of UnLtd

UnLtd has appointed Karen Halligan as the new chair of the UnLtd board of directors.

Halligan, CEO of OzTAM, has served on the UnLtd board of directors for six years. She will commence her duties as chair from January 2025.

Together with the board and the UnLtd leadership team, she will help guide UnLtd to its next stage of growth and the launch of ‘UnLtd 2.0’.

“I’m honoured to assume the role of chair at this pivotal and transformative moment in UnLtd’s journey. The next stage will see UnLtd move to a more cause-centric model, leveraging the collective power and expertise of our industry on a larger scale, to drive meaningful and lasting societal change. Creating a brighter and more equitable future for the next generation is a cause that resonates deeply with me and I’m looking forward to guiding the team and the Board as we transition to UnLtd 2.0,” Halligan said.

“UnLtd exists because of the widespread support and passion of so many individuals and organisations in the media, marketing, tech and creative industry. We are so grateful to all our partners and supporters and I’m looking forward to spending time with them as we continue our journey to even more impact,” she added.

The previous co-chairs, Adam Furness and Rebecca Darley, will step down from the board in January 2025 after over 30 years of combined service.

“On behalf of the organisation and the industry, I would like to congratulate Karen on the chair appointment and to thank Adam and Rebecca for their tireless service, navigating UnLtd through a big couple of years. This movement does not exist without the committed volunteering of our leaders and dedicated engagement from hundreds of companies. Their combined 30+ years says everything about who they are and how a unique entity like UnLtd can thrive and give hope and belief to so many young people in need. They embody the very spirit of UnLtd,” Kerry McCabe, founder of UnLtd added.

The 2025 UnLtd board of directors will be: Karen Halligan (chair), Kerry McCabe, Paul Sigaloff, Kristiaan Kroon, Mark Coad, Justin Graham and Professor Maree Teesson.