Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Clash To Be Broadcast Live On ESPN

One of the most highly anticipated sporting showdowns of the year is live on ESPN this Monday, February 10, when the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs will aim to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, while the Philadelphia Eagles – including Australian superstar Jordan Mailata – will seek revenge for their agonising last-minute Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs in 2023.

ESPN viewers will once again experience unrivalled access to the showpiece event, with the team covering every angle of Super Bowl week and Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX will be called exclusively for Australian and New Zealand audiences by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick.

ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 9am AEDT Monday with NFL Blitz before Super Bowl LIX follows LIVE at 10.30am AEDT.

ESPN host Phil Murphy and NFL experts Sam Acho and Mike Tannenbaum will bring viewers special access including the best analysts, in-depth features and live reports that will highlight all the color and excitement from Super Bowl week, including live coverage from inside the Ceasars SuperDome for Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Blitz will air direct from New Orleans from Thursday to Monday AEDT with Murphy joined by some of the biggest names from ESPN and around the game.

ESPN’s Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter will originate from Fulton Street Square, in downtown New Orleans. On Thursday February 6, The Pat McAfee Show begins its three-day Super Bowl residency, originating from the Super Bowl Media Center.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to create NFL history by winning a third straight NFL championship. They have reached the Super Bowl in an incredible five of the past six seasons, taking home the Lombardi Trophy three times during that stretch. Kansas City went 15-2 during the regular season – although 11 of the Chiefs’ wins came by one score.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance and second in three years. Philadelphia is seeking revenge having fallen to the Chiefs 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. A field goal with eight seconds remaining was all that separated the two sides.

The Super Bowl LIX Half-Time show will see rapper Kendrick Lamar hit the stage. Lamar is fresh off a year of critical acclaim, including two of the year’s biggest hits ‘Not Like Us’ and ‘Like That’. The rapper has amassed 17 Grammy Awards and in 2018 won a Pulitzer Prize for his album ‘Damn’. Super Bowl Half-Time is known for its special guest appearances and while no names have been officially announced, it is worth noting that Taylor Swift will be in the building, cheering on Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce.

ESPN Australia will be on the ground in New Orleans, showcasing the colour and spectacle of the Super Bowl.

NFL journalist Laurie Horesh and Phil Murphy will host the ‘NFL Breakkie Show’ Wednesday-Friday AEDT from New Orleans, broadcast across ESPN Australia’s social channels.

Super Bowl LIX is LIVE on ESPN Monday February 10 at 10.30am AEDT.