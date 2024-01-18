Kaimera Appointed Media Partner For MLC

Independent media agency Kaimera has been appointed as the media partner for MLC to undertake planning and buying services to reach consumer audiences.

Following a highly competitive pitch, Kaimera will work with MLC, part of the Insignia Financial Group, to deliver media strategy, planning and implementation.

“Partnering with Kaimera is a pivotal step for the MLC brand as we aim to redefine our media presence and engagement,” said Kari Arnison, general manager, marketing strategy and execution, consumer markets at MLC.

“Their people, data-centric approach and deep comprehension of our sector resonated with us throughout the pitch process. We are confident that Kaimera’s dynamic strategy will support our initiatives and ambition to provide financial well-being for all Australians”.

“Our partnership with MLC marks an exciting milestone in our journey. The shared vision and enthusiasm of our teams in Sydney and Melbourne are the driving force behind the innovative strategies we’re crafting for MLC’s next campaign,” said Nick Behr (lead image), CEO of Kaimera.

“We are honoured to join forces with a company that shares our commitment to redefining media presence and engagement in the financial sector”.

Established in 2016 by Nick Behr and Chief Digital Officer Trent McMillan, Kaimera is dedicated to simplifying media solutions. This appointment follows Kaimera’s recent client wins, including CMC Markets, Scenic World, Strength to Give and Team Global Express.