JustWatch Expands To Australia, Appoints Ex-B&Ter Frank Masterson As First Local Hire

JustWatch, has announced Frank Masterson as the first local hire in Australia. With over a decade of experience across digital media and publishing, Masterson has held senior roles at B&T, BuzzFeed, Pinterest, and Pedestrian Group.

He played a key role in launching Pinterest ANZ, where he led the entertainment vertical, and later oversaw the partnerships team at Pedestrian Group, driving the successful launch of its FAST channel, Pedestrian Television.

In his new role, Masterson will lead native advertising partnerships for JustWatch’s growing presence in Australia – a market where JustWatch has over 1.5 million monthly active users.

As the entertainment landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, platforms like JustWatch are essential for helping viewers cut through the noise and make informed decisions about what to watch and where to watch it. JustWatch continues to scale globally with new teams not only in Australia but also in key markets, including the US (Los Angeles), Spain, Germany, and France.

The company has already built partnerships with global and local streaming services and studios such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Universal Pictures, Paramount, and Crunchyroll, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for both audiences and advertisers in the age of streaming overload.

JustWatch is introducing ‘Sponsored Recommendations’, a suite of native ad formats, allowing studios and streaming to put new movie and TV show releases front and centre for engaged audiences, from theatrical release all the way through to library promotions.

“We are excited to welcome Frank Masterson to our growing global team. Australia and New Zealand have always been some of the biggest and most engaged marketsfor JustWatch”, said David Croyé, founder and CEO of JustWatch. “Especially compared to the overall population, we’ve seen massive usage growth over the last years.”

“There is no way around JustWatch if you want to reach engaged fans to raise the awareness of new movie and TV show releases. Frank Masterson will be instrumental for JustWatch to grow our client base in Australia and New Zealand.”

“I’m ecstatic to join JustWatch at such a pivotal time in its global expansion. As an avid streamer and cinema goer, it’s a dream to launch this offering in the market and I’m excited for the data-backed, advertising solutionist to provide entertainment brands across Australia and New Zealand”, said Masterson.