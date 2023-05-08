Jules Lund Joins Australia’s Newest Digital Radio Station, Disrupt Radio

Disrupt Radio is a new talk radio station that seeks to transform the traditional media landscape and create an inclusive community of forward-thinkers and mavericks.

Lund will host the weekday drivetime slot (Monday to Friday, 4-6pm) with a show called ‘Start-up Nation’, focused on business, entrepreneurship and innovation. He’ll be harnessing his broadcast and start-up expertise to provide business insights across a gamut of subjects to help inspire, inform and energise listeners.

Benjamin Roberts, founder, CEO, Disrupt Media Limited, said:

“For Disrupt Radio, we identified a clear gap in radio programming to develop a new, innovative format that promises to connect with aspirational Australians. Breakfast and Drive radio often lacks intellectual conversation, leaving listeners craving more substance. We’ve crafted a refreshing alternative that sparks curiosity, provokes deeper thought and inspires listeners no matter their age or stage.”

“Jules is a trailblazer and we can’t wait to hear him disrupt the airwaves on his new drive show Startup Nation. We know audiences will love him.”

Disrupt Radio’s intention is to empower Australians with the knowledge, insights and inspiration they need to succeed in business, entrepreneurship and innovation, and to foster a culture of progressive discourse and idea-sharing- a niche we believe Australian radio is yet to fill.

Disrupt Radio’s programming is tailored to inspire creativity, ignite the entrepreneurial spirit and challenge conventional thinking. The expert hosts will offer a diverse range of content that covers everything from cutting-edge technology and emerging trends to personal development and leadership strategies.

Founded by former national programming executive Benjamin Roberts, Disrupt Radio is a community of thought-leaders, trailblazers and game-changers who are passionate about making a difference. The station will launch on Australian airways in mid 2023.