Journey Beyond Unveils The Ghan Railway Experience In Melbourne As Part Of Integrated Campaign Via Town Square

Journey Beyond is bringing the experience of The Ghan, a train service that operates between northern and southern Australia, to the heart of Melbourne this summer, with an immersive activation and accompanying integrated campaign from creative agency Town Square.

As a broadcast sponsor across Nine’s summer of tennis and the first Grand Slam of the year, Journey Beyond is inviting tennis fans visiting Melbourne to step inside a reimagined Ghan train carriage and embark on a sensory journey through the landscapes of Australia’s outback.

The activation recreates The Ghan train journey. A two-minute experience, crafted in collaboration with Boom Studios and Finch, offers a taste of the three-day adventure that takes guests from Darwin to Adelaide.

Going beyond visuals of the train, it replicates real elements of The Ghan, from the window-framed walls to the all-encompassing rockface of Nitmiluk Gorge and the scents and crunch of the red desert dirt. The film invites the audience in through POV cinematography, creating a first-person perspective of the journey.

The activation is the centrepiece of a broader integrated media campaign, developed by Town Square, that launches Journey Beyond’s 2026 season. In addition to its broadcast sponsorship, Journey Beyond will leverage metro and regional TV with 30- 15- and 10-second spots, including an in-show sponsorship and live cross with the Today Show, outside broadcast and competition with 3AW, BVOD, OOH, print, radio, digital, social media, and live event coverage to connect with Australian and international visitors alike.

“Everyone has heard of The Ghan, but few have experienced it firsthand. This activation invites people to literally hop onboard and feel what it’s like as this legendary journey travels north to south across our iconic Australian landscape,” Brendan Day, executive creative director at Town Square said.

“This activation is more than just a glimpse into a train journey – it’s a celebration of Australia’s breathtaking landscapes and The Ghan’s enduring appeal. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of this iconic experience to Melbourne as part of our broader campaign to capture the hearts and imaginations of travellers worldwide,” Justine Lally, executive general manager, marketing at Journey Beyond added.

Town Square has worked with Journey Beyond since 2021 and last year launched the company’s first masterbrand campaign.

Journey Beyond owns and operates 16 brands across rail expeditions, tours, cruises, camps and lodges and attractions, including The Ghan, The Indian Pacific, Outback Spirit, The Great Southern, Sal Salis, Cruise Whitsundays, Journey Beyond Cruise Sydney, Melbourne Skydeck and Eureka89.

The Ghan Experience is located at Queensbridge Square overlooking the Yarra River along the Southbank Promenade and runs from 21 to 27 January.

