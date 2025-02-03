JOLT Pinches Accenture Song’s Carin Lee-Skelton As New ANZ General Manager Of Regional Sales

Strategic sales leader Carin Lee-Skelton has joined JOLT as the new ANZ general manager of regional sales from her role as lead of inside sales and sales services at Accenture Song.

JOLT, Australia’s digital-out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has announced the appointment of seasoned sales leader Carin Lee-Skelton as its new general manager of regional sales, ANZ.

Lee-Skelton has more than 18 years of experience in digital media sales and management, including launching sales teams across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

She joined JOLT from Accenture Song, where she led inside sales and sales services. Before this, she spent 15 years at Pinterest and Meta during the early stages of their international expansion, working in several senior leadership roles, including the launch country manager position at Pinterest ANZ. Lee-Skelton has also had stints at Manning Gottlieb OMD and Hearst Magazines.

In her new role, Lee-Skelton will be responsible for leading JOLT’s sales team across Australia and New Zealand, bringing her media sales experience and leadership skills to grow and diversify JOLT’s client base through meaningful brand partnerships. She will be based in Sydney.

“Attracting someone with the calibre of Carin’s experience in launching and scaling sales regionally and globally is a huge win for JOLT’s Australian and New Zealand clients and sales teams. With a proven track record of building high-performing teams in fast-paced environments across multiple functions and countries, Carin is perfectly positioned to lead our ANZ sales operations. Her progressive, data-led approach ensures we deliver genuine value to clients and markets, helping us expand into new territories, scaling our national footprint, and forging more mission-aligned partnerships,” JOLT CEO Doug McNamee said.

“JOLT has a powerful purpose to make it faster, easier and simpler to switch to electric vehicles. I am excited to join a company that is purpose-driven and critical to sparking change across both the global EV charging and out-of-home industries, especially in the digital space,” Lee-Skelton said.

“JOLT is in a unique position to have a positive and sustainable impact on cities, drivers and the brands they interact with. I look forward to leading the talented sales team and continuing to build on JOLT’s out-of-home and broader omnichannel success, by driving meaningful brand partnerships and outcomes,” she added.

Lee-Skelton’s appointment is effective immediately.