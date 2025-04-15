JOLT Launches New 50kW DC Fast EV Charger Promising To Elevate Advertiser Experience

JOLT has announced the release of its new 50kW DC EV charger, offering drivers double the charging speed of existing units and delivering an enhanced advertiser experience.

Designed for performance, accessibility, and urban integration, the sleek new charger is built to set a new standard in EV charging infrastructure. The first unit has been installed in Melbourne’s upmarket area of Bayside City Council, with additional locations across Australia launching in the months ahead.

The new chargers will continue to deliver JOLT’s 7kWh of free power per day for users via the JOLT app.

The latest product innovation is also set to enhance JOLT’s advertising solutions for brands, with high-luminance digital screens with automatic brightness, vandal proof glass and graffiti resistant finishes, a design-forward focus and an enhanced urban footprint.

The chargers are designed for destination EV charging in urban hubs, giving advertisers greater ability to reach highly engaged EV users as well as roadside broadcast audiences. The first new generation charger, near the train station and a retail hub, offers high visibility and sleek design.

With 50kW of DC fast charging power, the new chargers can deliver up to 45km of range in just 8-10 minutes, which now facilitates a higher volume of charging customers and a larger audience for brands to connect with.

Sleek design meets next-generation functionality and enhanced customer experience

Featuring a first-of-its-kind “flagpole” design, the new charger integrates advanced cable management with a 5 metre reach – over 25% longer than standard chargers – improving accessibility across all EV types and parking bay configurations. The system is engineered for ease of use, with cables designed to be lightweight and manageable for all users. An adjustable cable holster allows the plug height to be tailored to site conditions, supporting accessibility compliance and inclusive design. Thoughtfully designed for urban streetscapes, the charger also includes base skirt lighting for enhanced visibility and safer nighttime charging.

“The new 50kW chargers represent the next step in our mission to enhance global EV ownership and charging experiences for users through innovation, premium design and performance, as well as delivering an enhanced advertiser experience,” said JOLT CEO, Doug McNamee.

“The chargers’ unique look and feel are the result of specific insights into visual impact and city infrastructure, which showed the need for our charging network to continue to combine aesthetics with function, while also meeting the highest standards of durability, safety and tech compatibility, and a premium advertising environment.

“The new chargers showcase JOLT’s continued investment in innovation, customer experience and sustainable infrastructure, aligning directly with our mission to accelerate EV adoption and support communities with high-quality, public charging solutions. Our multi-channel advertising offer, utilising our unique first party data and Spark Intelligence planning and trading platform, provides advertisers with unparalleled insights and a desirable urban audience,” said McNamee.

JOLT also plans to launch the innovative charging stations globally, in line with growing international EV use and as its global network expands in Canada, the UK and New Zealand.

JOLT’s Australian operations continue to grow with the recent appointment of former Meta executive Carin Lee-Skelton as its new General Manager of Regional Sales, ANZ. The company also celebrated its 100th screen milestone in the burgeoning New Zealand market and last year launched its industry-first data platform, Spark Intelligence, a tool designed to transform how out-of-home media is planned, traded and reported, as well as growing its multi-channel advertising offering, with in-app advertising and adding video and rich media ads to its suite of mobile advertising products.

Last year, the global JOLT network grew by 92%, giving drivers more places to charge than ever before. In the UK, JOLT was recognised in the 2024 Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards, winning Best EV Start-Up of the Year and Best New Services (C&I & Public).

In February this year, JOLT announced a $214 million partnership with Canada Infrastructure Bank to supercharge its EV charger roll out in Canada. The partnership will facilitate the installation of up to 1,500 new kerbside EV chargers in urban centres, ensuring Canadians have access to convenient and affordable charging options.

The launch of the new 50kW charger reflects JOLT’s commitment to transforming the EV charging experience globally — for drivers, cities, and brands.