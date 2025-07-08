Always Human Snares Adam Ireland From Bring Agency

Independent brand and talent marketing agency, Always Human, has appointed Adam Ireland as its managing director, marking a significant milestone in the agency’s evolution.

Ireland boasts a stellar track record across sports, entertainment and cultural marketing. More recently, he served as managing director of the Crocodile Award-winning BRING agency, Universal Music Group’s cultural marketing agency.

Under his leadership, BRING transformed into a globally recognised, award-winning business, delivering standout campaigns for clients including Coca-Cola, American Express, Campari, and FIFA. He previously held senior roles at AthletesVoice and the Nine Network.

In his new role, Ireland will work alongside founder and CEO Josh White to expand Always Human’s creative and commercial capabilities, develop new service lines, and strengthen its position as a cultural connector between brands, athletes, and creators.

“Josh and the team have built something really special at Always Human,” said Ireland. “It’s rare to find an offering that sits so authentically at the cultural intersection of sport and entertainment. These are the two most influential passion points in Australia, and to have the opportunity to lead an agile, forward-thinking indie-agency at the forefront of excellence in these fields is a real privilege.”

“There’s huge momentum behind the agency and I’m excited to help our existing clients achieve even greater success in the worlds of sport and entertainment, while also welcoming new brands into these cultural passion points to unlock their full potential”

“Adam is a proven leader who brings sharp creative instincts, commercial rigour, and the kind of clarity that helps teams and clients move faster. His energy and drive will be a magnet for our team, clients and talent alike. Over the past 12 months, we have seen very rapid growth and Adam’s appointment is a significant step forward for the agency as we continue to scale with purpose,” said White.

Ireland’s arrival follows a strong year for Always Human, which continues to attract high-profile brands and talent. Retained clients include Prime Video, Oakley, ASICS, YoPRO, Activia and the TCS Sydney Marathon.

On the talent side, the agency represents a growing roster of Australia’s most marketable athletes and creators, including three-time Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox, global football star and Matilda Mary Fowler, cricket icon Ellyse Perry, Olympic gold medalist and world champion pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, and ex-Wallaby Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins. Most recently, Always Human also welcomed hit sports podcast, Hello Sport, to its talent lineup.

“To meet the new capabilities of the agency and recent client wins, we’ll be announcing some additional team hires soon,” Ireland noted.