Grand Prix

AUDIO CRAFT

BRONZE

Tooheys x NSW Blues Song Integration

Tooheys, Lion

Thinkerbell

B2B Campaign

GOLD

If I can do it, Youse can too

Google Marketing AUNZ

Emotive

SILVER

Open Road, Open Up

GME

We Are Different

BRONZE

Agentforce. What AI Was Meant to Be.

Salesforce

Salesforce

Beauty & Wellness Campaign

SILVER

MECCA Holiday Season

MECCA

Resolution Digital

BRONZE

Drench Your Thirst

Hydralyte

Five by Five Global, Australia

Branded Content & Entertainment

GOLD

Scott: the first fan sponsor of an AFL team

Youi

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

SILVER

Take Over

Coca-Cola

BRING Agency

BRONZE

Alone Cologne

SBS Australia

Jack Nimble

Changing the World Campaign

GOLD

36 Months

36 Months

Finch

SILVER

The Appeal Appeal

UNICEF Australia

Howatson+Company

SILVER

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

BRONZE

The Finger

WWF

Droga5 New Zealand, part of Accenture Song

Data-Driven Creativity

SILVER

Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.

Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary

EssenceMediacom ANZ

BRONZE

Refreshingly BWS Stats Campaign

BWS

KFC, SCA and Carat

Design

GOLD

Rejenerated

ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Howatson+Company

SILVER

The Cardboard Cake

Wholegreen Bakery

The Hallway

BRONZE

SCENE:SCENTS

Binge

Thinkerbell

Direct

GOLD

XXXX Locate the Tin to Win

XXXX

AFFINITY

SILVER

Dogs unite for guide dogs

Guide dogs SA/NT

kwp + partners

BRONZE

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

Effectiveness

GOLD

GRIMACE’S VERY IMPORTANT PURPLE TOUR

McDonald's AU

Akcelo

SILVER

CHALLENGER TO CHAMPION: BYD'S RULE-BREAKING GROWTH IN AUSTRALIA

EV Direct

Yango

BRONZE

XXXX Locate the Tin to Win

XXXX, Lion

AFFINITY

Experiential & Activation

GOLD

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

SILVER

Brat Club Classic

Helga's

Connecting Plots

BRONZE

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

Film

GOLD

The Comments Section

Meat & Livestock Australia

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

SILVER

Piano

Anglicare

Humble.

BRONZE

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes

New Zealand Herpes Foundation (NZHF)

FINCH

FMCG Campaign

GOLD

Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.

Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary

EssenceMediacom ANZ

SILVER

Farmers Union Tub-aware

Bega Group - Farmers Union

Thinkerbell

BRONZE

House of Spills

Kimberly-Clark, VIVA Paper Towel

We Are Different

Food & Beverage Campaign

GOLD

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

SILVER

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

BRONZE

Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.

Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary

EssenceMediacom ANZ

Inclusivity

GOLD

Singing Bus

FWD Insurance

Grey Thailand

SILVER

Shift 20 Casting Call

Dylan Alcott Foundation

BRONZE

Bupa Paralympics - Beyond The Games

Bupa

Thinkerbell

Integrated

GOLD

Macca's Squid Game Meal - Dare to Play?

McDonald's Australia

OMD & Akcelo

SILVER

MECCA Holiday campaign: Together We Shine

MECCA

Resolution Digital

BRONZE

Wherever We Go

Telstra

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61

Media

GOLD

Welcome to Melbourne

Specsavers

TBWA\Melbourne

SILVER

Macca's Squid Game Meal - Dare to Play?

McDonald's Australia

OMD & Akcelo

BRONZE

Return On Imagination: Unlocking Media Impact With Data-Driven Ideas

Bupa

Atomic 212º

Media & Entertainment Campaign

GOLD

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

SILVER

Spotify Summer

Spotify

Akcelo

BRONZE

Hammerbarn

BBC

Dentsu Creative Australia

Music

GOLD

Take Over

Coca-Cola

BRING Agency

SILVER

Rescued Jingles

Kaibosh Food Rescue

VML New Zealand

BRONZE

Puppies & Kittens

Petbarn

Howatson+Company

Out of Home

GOLD

Welcome to Melbourne

Specsavers

TBWA\Melbourne

SILVER

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

BRONZE

The Irresistibillboard

V Energy

Thinkerbell

PR

GOLD

36 Months

36 Months

Supermassive

SILVER

Irresistibillboard

V Energy

Thinkerbell

BRONZE

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

Radio & Audio

GOLD

Singing Bus

FWD Insurance

Grey Thailand

SILVER

Rescued Jingles

Kaibosh Food Rescue

VML New Zealand

BRONZE

Moments of Glory

No Ugly

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Retail Campaign

GOLD

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

SILVER

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

BRONZE

Hammerbarn

BBC Studios

Dentsu Creative Australia

Social & Influencer

GOLD

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

SILVER

The Comments Section

Meat & Livestock Australia

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

BRONZE

Winter Migration

GNBC Great Northern

Asahi Beverages 1house

STRATEGY

GOLD

Macca's Squid Game Meal - Dare to Play?

McDonald's Australia

OMD & Akcelo

SILVER

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

BRONZE

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

Travel/Leisure Campaign

BRONZE

Savannah Sounds on the Reef - A celebration of Tropical North Queensland's community heros

Tourism Tropical North Queensland

PEPR Agency

Grand Prix

GRAND PRIX

Macca's Squid Game Meal - Dare to Play?

McDonald's Australia

OMD & Akcelo

