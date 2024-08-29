Jim Jefferies Talks Death Threats, Comedy & Women As Latest Rolling Stone Magazine AU/NZ Cover Star

Jim Jefferies is opening up to Rolling Stone AU/NZ as the cover star of the September – November issue, which hits newsstands in Australia and New Zealand from 2 September.

The all-access interview covers everything from his viral gun control comedy routine, the ensuing death threats – and whether or not he takes them seriously – to the question of whether he has an issue with women.

“My mother was a hard person to grow up with. She was a very hard woman. [She] was physically and verbally very abusive. So sometimes, I imagine I have had a chip on my shoulder about women,” he said in the honest and raw interview.

Jefferies also opens up to Rolling Stone AU/NZ about whether there’s a joke he regrets and the unparalleled diverse comedy career he’s experienced both locally and internationally.

“I’m very interested in doing as many different things in entertainment as possible. I like a challenge. I like doing something new. I don’t know if there’s a stand-up comic from Australia who’s had a more diverse career. You know what I mean? I think of myself like I’m an entertainer more than a comedian,” he said.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s September – November issue also includes an exclusive zine for Victorian readers, which is available nationwide online.

The zine features cover stars Peking Duk, including band member Adam Hyde, who opens up about his recent experiences with melanoma. In collaboration with the Cancer Council Victoria, the zine reveals how Hyde is not an outlier – despite being young and a rock star – and what readers can do to reduce their cancer risk.

Hyde reveals the moment he was told he had melanoma, and how it made him painfully aware of knowing your own skin.

Elsewhere in the latest Rolling Stone AU/NZ magazine, there’s a special report into Australia’s music festival landscape, which reflects on both the carnage and the ongoing optimism of the past few years as many major festivals have exited the scene. The piece questions if it is indeed too late to turn things around.

There’s also an exploration of how Sabrina Carpenter’s smash hit ‘Espresso’ became the ear-worm we all can’t shake, as well as a deep-dive on why Australian horror is booming again. Plus, there’s an insightful interview with Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning and Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey on their latest project, and where they find the joy and creativity after all these years.

“This is a jam-packed issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ – there’s something for local and international music fans, comedy aficionados, those interested in health and wellbeing, and much more,” said Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s print editor, James Jennings. “We really try to set the benchmark for exciting long-form journalism in Australia, and this issue has it all”.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s September-November issue is available on newsstands from Monday.