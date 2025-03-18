CampaignsNewsletter

Jetstar Encourages Aussies To ‘Takeoff More’ In Latest Work From Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

With Jetstar’s low fares, you can take off for the price of a pub meal, sneakers or even a new set of cotton sheets. To launch Jetstar’s latest brand campaign, Thinkerbell has literally launched holidaymakers into the air off a giant inflatable orange star.

The campaign shows how Jetstar customers can ‘Takeoff More’ with low fares which are comparable to the cost of everyday purchases such as a pub meal.

The ‘Takeoff More’ campaign is inspired by Jetstar’s commitment to democratising air travel so more Australians can afford to fly. Over the past 21 years, the airline has offered fares as low as $29 helping customers to fly more often and visit more destinations. The brand campaign follows the rollout of Jetstar’s new crew uniform and the arrival of new aircraft. 

Says Tom Wenborn, Thinkerbell “Takeoff More is a platform that celebrates more sunshine, more memories, more joy in the skies and more savings. When it came to launching the platform it turned out that a pub meal, a new handbag, or rug for the living room cost about the same as a flight with Jetstar and this brand film puts everyday spending in perspective…because why buy more stuff when you can buy a seat to somewhere better?” 

The Takeoff More campaign featuring TV, VOD, OOH, Social and Influencer begins from March.

Credits

Client – Jetstar

Agency – Thinkerbell

Production Company – Poppet

Director – Matt McCaughey

Photography – Chris Hillary
Post Production – Manimal Post

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

