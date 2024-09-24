Jessica Honeychurch Appointed SBS Victorian Digital Sales Manager

Hybrid-funded national broadcaster SBS has announced that Jessica Honeychurch will lead its digital sales offering in Melbourne.

The move sees Honeychurch appointed Victorian Digital Sales Manager responsible for driving the ongoing growth of leading BVOD service SBS On Demand.

“Jessica is someone with a strong background in digital and is exceptionally well regarded by the market. We could not be more excited to have her here in Melbourne,” said Sam Spark SBS Victorian sales manager.

Honeychurch has spent the past two and half years as SBS’s NSW Digital Sales Manager. Prior to SBS, she has held sales roles at Paramount and MCN, as well as Digital Planner/Buyer roles at media agency Wavemaker, Adelaide.

“I’m excited to take on this role in what is a very important market for SBS,” said Honeychurch. “I have loved the past two and half years as part of the Sydney team and am now looking forward to telling the SBS On Demand story in Melbourne”.