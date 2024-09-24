MediaNewsletter

Jessica Honeychurch Appointed SBS Victorian Digital Sales Manager

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Jess Honeychurch

Hybrid-funded national broadcaster SBS has announced that Jessica Honeychurch will lead its digital sales offering in Melbourne.

The move sees Honeychurch appointed Victorian Digital Sales Manager responsible for driving the ongoing growth of leading BVOD service SBS On Demand.

“Jessica is someone with a strong background in digital and is exceptionally well regarded by the market. We could not be more excited to have her here in Melbourne,” said Sam Spark SBS Victorian sales manager.

Honeychurch has spent the past two and half years as SBS’s NSW Digital Sales Manager. Prior to SBS, she has held sales roles at Paramount and MCN, as well as Digital Planner/Buyer roles at media agency Wavemaker, Adelaide.

“I’m excited to take on this role in what is a very important market for SBS,” said Honeychurch. “I have loved the past two and half years as part of the Sydney team and am now looking forward to telling the SBS On Demand story in Melbourne”.

Related posts:

  1. Lessons From Paris 2024, Brisbane 2032’s Activation Blueprint
  2. CMOs To Watch: 28 Group’s Tim White On Storytelling, Social Media & Sport
  3. Local Threads Brand Solution To Manage Mars Performance’s Digital Strategy
  4. Mr Wolf Solves Sleep Epidemic With New Campaign For Breville
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Happy Happy Foods Appoints 10 Feet Tall As Agency Of Record
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: UM
Lucio Ribeiro: ‘I Want To Be The Matchmaker To Bridge The Gap Between AI Wizards & Corporate Australia’
Mountain Culture Brewery Launches In-House Created Campaign Spruiking The “#1 Beer In Australia”

Stay Connected

Register Lost your password?