Jellysmack Nab ‘Living Big In A Tiny House’ Star Bryce Langston For Their Content Creator Program

Global content creator company Jellysmack today announced it has signed one of New Zealand’s largest YouTube channels, Living Big in a Tiny House.

Bryce Langston started the Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel in 2013 and it has since grown to be one of New Zealand’s most popular. The third largest New Zealand YouTuber, he has more than 4.33 million New Zealand and internationally based subscribers and over 664 million video views from around the world.

The video series explores the very big world of small space design, giving viewers an inside look at tiny homes and the people who live inside them. Everything from an eight square metre apartment in Tokyo to an off grid cabin in the mountain ranges of the Kahurangi National Park of New Zealand.

Jellysmack will work with Living Big in a Tiny House to expand its audience reach and revenue opportunities across Facebook and Snapchat. In a post-pandemic world with travel resuming, Living Big in a Tiny House can again explore tiny homes across the globe and expand its international reach to new heights.

With the cost of living going up, and housing affordability going down, the tiny house movement has become even more popular in recent years. This growth has also been contributed to by an increase in remote working and interest in more sustainable living practices. In New Zealand, the movement has only gone from strength to strength, with reports in early 2021, stating that many tiny house builders in the country were already booked out for the remainder of the year.

The global tiny house market is expected to grow by $US3.57 billion between 2021 and 2026, driven by the affordability of tiny homes and a growth in tourism fuelling the growth of tiny mobile homes.

Langston said he was excited to expand the audience of Living Big in a Tiny House and share the joy of living big with even more people across the globe.

“I have been on this journey for almost a decade now and it has been incredible to see how the movement has grown during that time. It has been a real privilege to travel the world and see the many creative ways people are living big in tiny homes,” he said.

“YouTube has been our home for a long time and we have built a really energetic audience. I can’t wait to see how Jellysmack helps us expand our reach across Facebook and Snapchat into the future, so we can reach even more people with the tiny house movement.”

Jellysmack Australia and New Zealand Country Manager, Ezechiel Ritchie said that the team was excited to share Living Big in a Tiny House with a broader audience.

“The increase in remote working and associated pressures with the increasing cost of living and prohibitive housing prices, has seen this movement explode. In New Zealand, the trend of living in a tiny house has been strong for some time, and shows no signs of slowing, which is why Living Big in a Tiny House has been so hugely successful on YouTube,” he said.

“Living Big in a Tiny House has huge audience appeal globally and we are really pleased to be working with Bryce to build on that audience across Facebook and Snapchat where we know people are consuming videos in the lifestyle genre at unprecedented levels. In the last 12 months, Kiwis had the highest interest in tiny homes per region, followed by the US, Australia and Canada. It is very exportable content in high demand, so is definitely the right time for Living Big in a Tiny House to be working with us to expand into this space.”

The signing takes Jellysmack’s collective of New Zealand and Australian creators to 30, just seven months after the company launched in New Zealand.

The Jellysmack Creator Program leverages the company’s proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. Once a creator joins, Jellysmack uses its suite of tech tools and team of experts to edit, optimise, and distribute videos onto Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube on behalf of the creator, thereby establishing new revenue streams.

The Creator Program currently has more than 500 of the world’s most influential creators as partners, including megastars PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, and Nas Daily.