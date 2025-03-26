Jellyfish Launches AI-Powered Media In-Housing Platform & New Branding

Global digital marketing company Jellyfish has unveiled a “first-of-its-kind” AI-driven in-housing media platform.

Built on the company’s automated marketing system, the platform is a unified framework that taps into a range of proprietary AI agents and tools, including Jellyfish’s recently released Media Ops Agent.

Jellyfish has successfully utilized these AI technologies with various brand clients, but now, for the first time, marketers can access its full suite as a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to bring their media programs in-house, easily automating media research, evaluation, content strategy and activation.

The platform’s agentic workflows offer marketers significant advantages, including:

Accelerated Time to Launch: Decreases time to launch campaigns by 65 per cent.

Reduced Infrastructure Costs: Lowers infrastructure expenses by an average of 22 per cent.

Error-Free Launches: Ensures flawless campaign executions with AI-driven precision, including 100% adherence to Google, Meta, and Amazon best practices within hours.

Augmented Performance: Boosts campaign performance by an average of 30 per cent.

Plus, the platform automatically adjusts campaigns to stay within the allocated budget and continually optimizes them for performance every 2 hours, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This new tool builds upon Jellyfish’s established support for brand clients’ in-housing efforts. Prior to this release, the company facilitated in-housing initiatives through its Jellyfish Training program. Offering over 250 courses, this program encompasses subjects such as Social Media, Search, and Programmatic. Notably, the program also features comprehensive training on Gen AI, with 15 new courses added just within the past year.

The company’s work in the in-housing space is also founded on proven expertise within The Brandtech Group. Brandtech’s OLIVER, is the world’s first and only company dedicated to designing, building, and running in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems. It currently serves over 500 brands in nearly 50 countries.

Jellyfish’s launch of the new in-housing media platform is the last piece of a 12-month AI development program, which saw the company overhaul every aspect of the traditional marketing mix from insights to SEO, assets to activation, and MMM to reporting. In addition, the transformation is in direct alignment with The Brandtech Group and its established leadership in providing large-scale Gen AI services since 2018.

Marking this milestone, Jellyfish is also introducing a rebranding that features a new logo, visual representation and the tagline “Move Faster, Smarter, Together” – all reflective of the company’s significant AI developments and transformation, alongside its entrepreneurial roots.

“In merely a year, we have been able to create 235,000 pieces of content for three of the world’s top 10 advertisers with the content on average being produced 62 per cent faster, 55 per cent cheaper and delivering a 40 per cent improvement in ROI. This represents a totally new integrated AI approach – driving remarkable results,” said Natalie Winford, chief solutions officer, Jellyfish.

“For brands eager to take control of their media, Jellyfish’s new media in-housing platform automates marketing analytics, freeing teams to focus on strategy, not data entry. Moreover, it also integrates an advanced MMM tool, which quickly and precisely determines the marketing contribution to KPIs to make macro budgetary decisions,” said Jeff Matisoff, partner, Jellyfish.

“Thanks to Jellyfish’s agentic media system, it’s finally time for marketers to power their in-house media teams with AI as opposed to just shifting agency headcount into their own org. In-housing demand is high, with the ANA reporting that 80 per cent of its members have in-house agencies – and AI is predicted to spark expansion.”

“In the last 12 months we have challenged ourselves to build and run tech that answers client needs around speed, insight, transparency, measurement, invention and cost. This latest launch is a primary example of a totally new marketing strategy – underpinned by AI,” said Nick Emery, CEO, Jellyfish.

“Our new identity reflects our ability to combine both left and right brains for progressive brands in ways that others can’t. We are about speed, outcomes and invention. As ‘Good to Great’ says you can’t invent your company identity you have to discover it. You cannot just claim to be something that you inherently are not. ‘Move Faster, Smarter, Together with AI’ is true to our entrepreneurial DNA, our amazing, inventive talent and the cutting-edge technology we develop every day.”

“Crafting Jellyfish’s new brand was an enticing challenge,” said Jo Wallace, global ECD, Jellyfish.

“We set out to capture the company’s collaborative energy, diverse expertise, and AI prowess, bringing them together in a dynamic visual identity that demonstrates how we ‘Move Smarter, Faster, Together’ to drive growth for our clients.”