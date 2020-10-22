JCDecaux Teams Up With MyPayNow To Serve Real-Time Data

JCDecaux Teams Up With MyPayNow To Serve Real-Time Data
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
JCDecaux has developed a dynamic digital campaign with live timetable data where commuters can access their money from MyPayNow while waiting for the bus.

In an exclusive nationwide Out-Of-Home campaign, JCDecaux’s SMARTFRAME digital assets are broadcasting bus arrival times, letting commuters know how far away their next bus is – and just how easy it is to access their money via new cash advance app MyPayNow during that time.

In addition, bus shelters and kiosks in Sydney’s CBD will also be wrapped in MyPayNow’s signature yellow and purple brand colours as part of the campaign, to broadcast and create brand awareness.

MyPayNow aims to help Australian workers manage their cash flow, allowing them to access up to 25% of their wages in advance for a low fee. Operated via a smart phone app, MyPayNow enables people to spend money they have already earned and then repay the funds once their fortnightly or monthly pay comes through.

JCDecaux Head of Creative Solutions, Ashley Taylor, said: “We love finding ways to create impact and awareness by providing city utility, and this campaign delivers both utility and scale for MyPayNow. The powerful combination of contextually relevant data through dynamic digital for commuters and 100% share of voice through bus shelter and kiosk wraps, the campaign offers a useful service to commuters, linking the brand, and using creative to focus on how easy it is to use the MyPayNow app.”

MyPayNow General Manager, Nic Bennetts, said: “We chose Out-Of-Home for its ability to capture attention in a meaningful and interesting way. We’re not only a new company, but we’re also presenting a whole new concept to the Australian public – we have to build trust, brand recognition, and educate. Out-Of-Home advertising was the best fit for this, particularly dynamic signage. As a brand, what we do is dynamic – we are real-time, and instant, so we wanted to engage the audience with real data and get them curious about who we are and what we do.”

The MyPayNow campaign will run across JCDecaux’s national Out-Of-Home Transit, digital Street Furniture and Large Format network until November 2.

 

