JCDecaux On Board For Southern Cross Station Contract

Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station has awarded JCDecaux the exclusive advertising rights for Victoria’s busiest public transport hub after a competitive tender.

Southern Cross Station is Victoria’s busiest public transport interchange and a primary metropolitan, regional and airport gateway, connecting 1.2 million people each week. It forms part of JCDecaux’s extensive Melbourne network spanning Large Format, Small Format, Rail, and Transit.

JCDecaux has been providing advertising solutions at Southern Cross Station since 2007. The new contract will see JCDecaux complete full digitisation for all station assets. Two new full-motion digital Large Format screens will be installed taking the total to five. This includes the introduction of one of the largest digital screens in a train station, measuring 9m x 5m. All existing Small Format screens will be upgraded to digital displays. This transformation aims to enhance the visual experience for commuters and advertisers alike, reinforcing Southern Cross Station’s status as a premier advertising hub.

“JCDecaux’s Melbourne presence has never been stronger, with best-in-class advertising solutions including our newly launched JCDecaux ICON, the West Gate Freeway, and the esteemed Young & Jackson. We are pleased to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Southern Cross Station and contribution to Melbourne’s thriving advertising landscape,” said Bronwyn Clementson, executive general manager – commercial, JCDecaux.

“Through our market-leading solutions, including our high-impact Station Domination opportunity, advertising at Southern Cross Station allows brands to create memorable marketing experiences that drive conversations and influence behaviour”.

Advertising in Southern Cross Station provides brands with the unique opportunity to engage with a wide range of audiences journeying to and from Melbourne’s landmarks, business districts, shopping centres, sports venues such as Marvel Stadium, and entertainment precincts.

JCDecaux’s national rail portfolio offers diverse formats across Australia’s busiest rail networks including Sydney Trains, Adelaide Railway Station, Perth Transport Authority and Queensland Rail.

The new contract commences July 1, 2024.