JCDecaux New Zealand Enhances Client Focus With Redefined Sales Team

Out-of-home media company JCDecaux New Zealand has redefined its sales team to further strengthen its ability to serve ever-changing market demands.

Lead image: Kavish Patel, Steph Tucker, Tash Judson

“As we navigate the evolving media landscape, we’ve made some impactful changes to our structure and some exciting new appointments to align our business with key areas of market growth and opportunity. These changes bolster our capacity to serve our clients and emphasise our commitment to continuous improvement,” said Phil Eastwood, general manager of JCDecaux New Zealand.

JCDecaux’s Sales team comprises four distinct divisions and includes new appointments and promotions.

Agency Sales Team: This division is dedicated to nurturing relationships with agency partners. Kavish Patel, aka KP, will assume the newly created role of sales director – agencies to lead this division. KP has been with JCDecaux for over ten years and has built a reputation as an industry leader in Out-of-Home.

Experienced sales leader Stephanie Tucker has been promoted to the role of group sales manager – agencies. Tucker has been with JCDecaux for over two years.

Natasha Judson joins JCDecaux as group sales manager – agencies from Yahoo where she was a senior platform account partner. Prior to Yahoo Judson worked at Mediaworks as a digital account director.

Additionally, JCDecaux has established a specialised Independent Agencies team, responsible for leading dedicated relationships with New Zealand’s growing independent agencies sector. Led by Henry Rowley, group sales manager – independent agencies, joins JCDecaux from JOLT NZ, where he was sales director. He also previously held senior roles at MediaWorks NX, ZenithOptimedia and OMG NZ.

Also appointed to the new agency team is Courtney Shorter, who has been promoted to account manager – independent agencies after two and a half years with JCDecaux.

Programmatic Sales Team: The Programmatic Sales team remains under the leadership of Kurt Malcom, head of programmatic & trading.

He is joined by Nivin Sewpershad in the newly created role of group sales manager – programmatic, who joins with over 15 years of experience in the media industry in Sydney and Singapore with Twitter and Liftoff. More recently, he was head of digital at Stanley St, one of NZ’s premier independent agencies.

Direct Sales Team: The Direct Sales team remains under the leadership of Brylin Nichols, head of direct.

Airport Sales Team: The Airport Sales team remains under the leadership of Matt Klum, airport sales manager.

JCDecaux has also welcomed Josie Sutherland to the team in the newly created role of rrade marketing manager. Sutherland brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from her previous work in product and brand marketing across technology, mobile and NGOs.