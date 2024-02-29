Jason Smith Promoted To Head Of Client Partnerships At IProspect

iProspect, a Dentsu company, has named Jason Smith as head of client partnerships, a newly created role designed to support client excellence and growth across the agency.

Smith has been with iProspect since the end of 2020, delivering brand growth for clients as client partner.

“Jason has been an integral part of iProspect as we’ve been on our transformation journey from a pure play digital performance agency to a fully integrated end-to-end media agency,” said Marcelle Gomez, iProspect’s managing director.

“Promoting from within and being able to recognise our amazing people with real career pathways brings me joy and is an excellent proof point of our agency’s cultural values. It is a real demonstration of our EVP, where the ambitious accelerate the possible”.

“In a time marked by sweeping industry transformation, the imperative to collaborate closely with our clients has never been more pressing. I’m truly excited to embrace this new role, dedicated to forging additional pathways for delivering business impact to our clients, empowering their growth agendas,” said Smith.

Smith will work with Gomez and the rest of the iProspect leadership team to bring the agency’s unique performance mindset to life for clients, helping to drive accelerated growth and business outcomes.

iProspect works with clients including MYOB, Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, Accor Hotels, Kathmandu and Polestar.