Jameson’s New Music Programme Gives One Lucky Australian Chance To Collaborate With Anderson .Paak

Continuing to build on its heritage of supporting musicians, Jameson has launched its first year of Distilled Sounds, a new music programme that brings a lineup of artists from across the world together to create and perform new music for fans.

Building on a longstanding heritage of supporting and profiling musicians, Jameson launched Distilled Sounds with multi-Grammy award-winner Anderson. Paak, known for his collaborations with the likes of Bruno Mars, A$AP Rocky, Knowledge, and Fred Again.

The inaugural Jameson ‘Music Distiller’ Anderson. Paak and his team will work with more than 20 artists from around the world including Australia, India, South Africa, the USA, Malaysia, and more to write, record, produce, and perform music that brings their different sounds together.

Jameson’s first gathering of musicians and musical genres, the 2024 Distilled Sounds artists will connect next month (August) at the ‘Jameson Sound Distillery’ in Cork, Ireland, where every drop of Jameson Irish Whiskey is made. At a time when more regional sounds are reaching the global mainstream, Jameson plays a pivotal role in genre experimentation; ‘distilling’ music from local artists and giving them the opportunity to create entirely new sounds as a connected community – ready to be discovered by music lovers all over the world on the Jameson Distilled Sounds Hub and YouTube.

Jameson’s ethos rests around bringing people together, building the biggest family in the world connected by the spirit they share. In this spirit of connection, Distilled Sounds will enable its global family of artists to transcend the physical borders that separate them. With the fabric of genres diversifying – from Afro-beats to K-pop, to Amapiano to French rap – connection and collaboration are exciting for artists looking to expand their creative horizons.

“The Sound Distillery will enable artists from across the globe to get in a room together to unlock the magic of connection. The connection and energy needed for songwriting is best-served face to face, so we’ll be bringing artists from across the world to Ireland, where they’ll engage in a week’s worth of creativity, jamming and making new music in our Sound Distillery,” said Anderson. Paak.

“I’m going to be meeting, teaching, and supporting a load of great artists, and cannot wait to share what we make. It’s all about the connection man! Countries around the world have such exciting music scenes, you really want to bring them together and create something new, for the fans. Who knows – we may create a new genre! The Sound Distillery is like nothing I’ve ever done before – I cannot wait to get started,” he added.

Grammy-award winning and known for his collaborative ethos in Silk Sonic and NxWorries, Anderson .Paak will come together with a global community of past, present, and new Jameson family members, to lead a specially curated program all about distilling sounds from across the world.

It’s been a big year for .Paak with a new album out in June with Knxwledge WHY LAWD, a new single with Fred Again, PLACES TO BE, and a film on the rise of K-pop, KPOPS, out later in the year. His body of work spans multiple genres, with Hip Hop, Drum n Bass, Jazz, and Doo Wop tracks all circulating now.

“I have partnered with Jameson Distilled Sounds because it’s giving artists what I would’ve wanted and needed when I first came onto the scene – connection to other artists. Distilled Sounds allows artists to have no boundaries,” said .Paak.

“When individuals with diverse skills and backgrounds come together, it leads to the exchange of unique perspectives and ideas in music. Collaboration enables us to produce the unexpected – that is what we are aiming to do at the Sound Distillery in Ireland this August, and I am gassed to be involved”.

“Jameson Distilled Sounds is a commitment to bring our family of artists and musicians together to collaborate and produce new music, at our Sound Distillery. Jameson Distilled Sounds will connect our music family from all over the world who share the same spirit. This chimes with our global positioning that if people share the same spirit and values, smooth, welcoming, and light-hearted, then no matter where they are from, they must be a Jameson,” said Joao Rozario, international marketing director, Jameson.

“We are excited to be launching this campaign with this amazing film featuring both Anderson .Paak & DJ Pee Wee who shared the same spirit as Jameson all building towards a successful collaboration that perfectly embodies the spirit,” added Rozario.

To mark the launch of Jameson’s Distilled Sounds, Jameson released a new four-minute comedy short starring Anderson .Paak in two acting roles. Directed by filmmaker Glenn Kitson, the film sees the iconic 64 Sound Studio in Los Angeles transform into Jameson’s ‘new’ radio station, JJ Smoove 178.0, with host of the show, DJ Pee .Wee, interviewing Anderson .Paak about his new partnership with Jameson, Distilled Sounds. Fans can watch the star take on his animated and cynical alter-ego as they talk about connecting musicians and the power of bringing different sounds together. The new film is available on YouTube.

Fans will have the opportunity to access content from the Sound Distillery and discover new sounds on the Distilled Sounds Hub. To learn more about Distilled Sounds visit the Distilled Sounds Hub.

Credits:

Film creative: M&C Saatchi sport and entertainment

Film director: Glenn Kitson

Film production: Alex Jefferson, The Rig Out

Director of photography: Daisy Zhou