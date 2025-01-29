Jack Link’s Picks Creative & Media Agencies

Meat snack brand Jack Link’s has appointed Special Australia and Hatched as its new creative and media agencies following a competitive pitch process.

Special will deliver Jack Link’s brand campaign in Australia and New Zealand in collaboration with Hatched who will plan brand and retail connections across the full customer journey.

Jack Link’s marketing director APAC, Dan Bitti said, “We’re in an exciting new stage for Jack Link’s here in ANZ, and absolutely thrilled to have the team at Special and Hatched come on as our creative and communications partners to accelerate the growth of the brand. To be a family owned business, and work with two leading Independent agencies, it’s a perfect fit. The incredibly talented team has brought their world-class, bold creative & media thinking to the table and we can’t wait to get it out there.”

“We would also like to extend a big thank you to Three Scoops Creative Agency and Gamechanger Media in NZ—agencies that have creatively supported Jack Link’s business over the last decade, playing a key role in the brand’s success during that time. We wish them the very best in 2025 and beyond.”

Tori Lopez, managing director at Special said, “From the minute we met the Jack Link’s team we knew that there was potential to create magic together. Dan and his team are whip-smart marketers with an enormous amount of bravery to create some exciting work. Hatched are brilliant media partners and we are excited to collaborate with an indie that shares our ambition and values.”

Danni Dimitri, managing partner and head of strategy at Hatched said, “What a thrilling way to kick off the year. The strategic way forward for the Jack Link’s business is clear, boundaries have already been pushed – and this is just the beginning. Dan and the Jack Link’s team have fueled our collective passion for retail, and the energetic, indie spirit shared by Special and Hatched throughout the creative and connections process will no doubt continue to drive our relentless pursuit for disruptive work.”

A new brand campaign will be in market later this year.

