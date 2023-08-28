IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
IVE Group Limited has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23).
The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 clientele and diversified revenue base.
Key underlying financial performance indicators for the year include:
- Revenue $967.4m, up 27.5% from $759.0m pcp
- EBITDA $119.0m, up 23.1% from $96.6m pcp
- NPAT $39.7m, up 19.8% from $33.1m pcp
- EPS 26.4¢ps, up 14.5% from 23.1¢ps pcp
- ROFE improved further to 24.7% from 21.3% pcp
- Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 65.7%
- Cash on hand $44.9m
- Net debt $124.2m, up from $76.8m at 30 June 2022, primarily reflecting the Ovato acquisition including the funding of strategically elevated inventory (paper) and integration costs
- Fully franked final dividend of 8.5 ¢ps, up 6.3% from 8.0¢ps pcp
Ovato – integration ahead of schedule
The Ovato integration has proceeded smoothly with all Ovato equipment now expected to be installed and operational in IVE sites by March 2024, three months ahead of the previously advised timetable.
Lasoo – performing strongly after successful launch
Following its successful launch in October 2022, the new Lasoo platform continues to show strong consecutive month-on-month growth across all relevant metrics.
Activity levels remain strong with more than 126 fully integrated retailers operating on the platform (compared with only 28 live prior to launch) underpinning a broad and deep product/category offering.
Commenting on IVE Group’s FY23 performance, CEO Matt Aitken (lead image), said: “In addition to delivering a strong financial performance, the Group acquired selected assets of major competitor Ovato, successfully launched our new e-Commerce marketplace Lasoo, and executed a seven-year agreement with leading global renewable energy company, Iberdrola.
“The Ovato integration has proceeded smoothly with all Ovato equipment now expected to be installed and operational in IVE sites by March 2024, three months ahead of the previously advised timetable.
“Our focus in the coming 12 months will be on driving further organic growth and operational efficiency, and successfully executing the final phase of the Ovato integration.”
Please login with linkedin to commentive group
Latest News
It’s All The Pictures From The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, Sponsored By Are Media
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.
The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]
Brisbane Media Agency TFM Digital Names Matthew Browne As Group Account Director
Independent media agency TFM Digital has appointed ex-S&J Media Group talent Matthew Browne as Group Account Director.
Digital Creative Agency Orchard Names Bridget Ash As Content & Activations Director
Digital creative agency Orchard has appointed Bridget Ash to the newly created role of Content and Activations Director, bolstering the agency’s content creation and engagement capabilities and end-to-end customer experience offering.
Influencer Marketing Agency Born Bred Talent Names Stephanie Scicchitano As GM
Leading influencer marketing agency strengthens leadership team with dynamic appointment.
Sunday TV Ratings: Dani Wales Clashes With Dan Reilly On The Block
Is it B&T or is everyone on The Block testy this year? Scotty needs to bring out the whale music to calm that shit down.
The Works Named At #4 In Best Places To Work
Having enjoyed The Works' four-ply latrine rolls for ourselves, B&T was not at all surprised by this recent news.
“You’re Dead In 18 Months Or Less”: Scott Galloway On The Future Of CMOs
Scott Galloway delivers some harsh truths to marketeers here. Particularly the ones who long lunch and fluff about.
Netflix Subscribers In Australia Drop For The First Time Since 2015
Netflix joins gym memberships & Uber Eats on the outer as cost of living pressures bite. No news on Sara Lee's range.
NRMA To Invest 3% Of Its Ad Dollars Into SBS’s NITV In A Bold Initiative Via Initiative
Here's a top idea from the folk at NRMA that confirms there's more to the SBS than train journeys & tasty food safaris.
Steve Brennen Departs As Zip Co CMO, Launches Archie
Zip Co CMO Steve Brennen launches new fintech start-up Archie which is not to be mistaken with Harry & Meghan's eldest.
PR Agency FORWARD Teams With Vaseline To Promote Latest ‘Slugging’ Trend
Apparently there's more to Vaseline than just chaff protection or that sex position that's illegal in 67 countries.
Sunita Gloster & The Monkeys Get 460 Company Directors To Sign-On For Campaign Supporting The Voice
Can't decide on how you'll vote in the Voice referendum? For all your NO news try News Corp, for YES head to the ABC.
Jackson Humphries & Angus McLardie Join Honeycomb Strategy As Senior Strategy Consultants
Some new hires over at Honeycomb today and by all reports they're the bees' knees.
Samsung Renews Its “Solve For Tomorrow” Competition Using STEM To Solve Community Problems
STEM is something to be embraced! That's science, tech, engineering & mathematics NOT stupid tossers eloping on MAFS.
Love-Driven Leadership – From Punk Rock Rebel To B&T Women In Media Executive Leader Finalist
Engaging.io's CEO Michelle O’Keeffe says great leadership's a lot more than inspirational memes & a Tony Robbins' DVD.
Havas Media Reappointed To Momentum Energy’s Media
Havas Media's cost of living just markedly improved after Momentum Energy re-signed on the dotted line.
QMS 3DOOH Goes Global With New Flight Centre Campaign
Did colleagues feel the full wrath of your Mondayitis this morning? Could this new Flight Centre campaign be of help?
Meet The Very Esteemed Winners Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2023!!!!
It's all of 2023's Women In Media Award winners who were unanimous in their praise for the judges & the dessert course.
Find Out Everything About The Most Powerful Women In Media
It's B&T's annual Women in Media Power List! Here's why these women are the very best in the business.
The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!
There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Friday's Women In Media Awards. Well, apart from the waitstaff and the AV crew.
The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Count 'em down - the 30 most powerful women in Aussie media right now! Yes, B&T stands by Denise Drysdale's exclusion.
Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
It's a gentle reminder that it's Father's Day this weekend. Those $5 bottles of tawny port can't hold out forever.
News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage
News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]
Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle
B&T has never undergone gay conversion therapy, but if we did, we think it would look a lot like this Bud ad.
“No One Had Prepared For This Event”: Melissa Hopkins On The Optus Data Breach
You make a delicious chocolate fondue log & you don't get a single compliment. But a data breach & no one forgets it.
TikToker Millie Ford Talks Humour And Vulnerability At B&T’s Women In Media Finalist Breakfast, Sponsored by Are Media
Miss the Women In Media finalists brekkie yesterday? Here's all the action while you were still dozing under the doona.
Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys
Nike says it WILL sell replica kits from the recent Women's World Cup. Won't be selling replica Wally Lewis moustaches.
“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Are you a budding copywriter? You could learn a lot from this. As you would from Mark Twain or Emily Brontë novels.
SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
GroupM puts its own carbon emissions under the spotlight. Stops short of banning V8s from the staff car park.
Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media
The Has-Man is in the house, as Nev Hasan named Foxtel Media's chief sales officer. Nifty Nev also applies.
New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]
Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
Sean Walsh's next career move remains unclear. However, he has officially ruled out juggler or RSL cabaret chanteur.
What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot
It's often a fine line between the latest haute couture & a perve. As is the case with this couture-come-perve spread.
Greenpeace France Calls Out Big Oil Sponsorship At Rugby World Cup
It appears the coming Rugby World Cup in France won't be all about how shithouse the Wallabies have become.