It’s B&T Wrapped: Are You Ready For The Final Friday Quiz Of The Year?

It’s the final Friday quiz for 2023 – how much attention have you been paying this year?

Last week, the top prize went to Emma Batch of Publicis Groupe, who took home a $100 BWS voucher!

Could you be our next winner? Test your knowledge on the year that was to find out!

How did you go? Tag us on LinkedIn with your results, and B&T could be sponsoring your first work drinks of 2024!

Check back next year for more trivia and extra special prizes!