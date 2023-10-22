Ita Buttrose Appointed Chair Of UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee
Former ABC chair, Ita Buttrose AC OBE, has been appointed as chair of the UNSW Sydney Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing Advisory Committee.
Chancellor of UNSW Sydney David Gonski AC said the appointment of Ita Buttrose to Chair marked a historic moment for CHeBA. “I join with CHeBA’s Co-Directors, researchers and staff in welcoming Ita to this important role,” he said.
“We are at a tipping point in our population where for the first time there are more older Australians than children under 15. This is one reason why Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are a national health priority and makes the work of CHeBA even more important than previously. This work will undoubtedly be assisted by a strong and active advisory committee which is greatly enhanced by Ita’s appointment”.
Buttrose said that CHeBA has already established itself as a pre-eminent Centre in brain ageing research, and she was pleased to take on the role of Chair to support the vision of CHeBA’s Co-Directors and their research team.
“With the last decade indicating substantial developments in neuroscience, there is more hope given to the possibility that we may be in a position to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” said Buttrose, who will lead an impressive Committee and provide strategic direction to the Centre.
The Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing (CHeBA) is a research institution at UNSW Sydney, investigating brain ageing. CHeBA was established in October 2012 and is headed by internationally acclaimed leaders in the field, Professor Henry Brodaty AO and Professor Perminder Sachdev AM. Its vision is to achieve, through research, healthier brain ageing and better clinical care of age-related brain diseases, specifically Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
