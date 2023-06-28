Is This The Weirdest Billboard Ever? Netflix Unveils A Sweating Chris Hemsworth Campaign For Extraction II

Who hasn’t wanted to get all hot and sweaty with Aussie heartthrob and inflator of Byron Bay property prices, Chris Hemsworth?

Well, lucky passersby in New York and Los Angeles had the chance to do just that after Netflix unveiled a billboard campaign for Hemsworth’s upcoming flick Extraction 2 that actually perspired!

The idea of creative agency Omelet, the soggy stunt proclaimed “Action so intense our billboards sweat” and featured an image of the 39-year-old that been riddled with laser holes that allow water to be pumped through to make it look like poor Chris had worked up a sweat.

Alas, it wasn’t buckets of the poor chap’s actual perspiration but mere water pumped via a clever filtration system. Watch it work below:

Extraction 2 has such intense action scenes that Chris Hemsworth is even sweating on the billboards! pic.twitter.com/WA9HJ0MbFo — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2023