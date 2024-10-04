CampaignsNewsletter

Is This The Most Cancellable Ad Of 2024? Sydney Sweeney Scolds “Dirty Little Boys” In Innuendo-Filled Soap Campaign

Aimee Edwards
In what is bound to be the most cancellable ad of 2024, Sydney Sweeney has appeared in a risqué commercial for Dr. Squatch Soap Company’s new Natural Body Wash.

In the 30-second spot, the 27-year-old Euphoria star humorously engages with viewers, saying, “Hello, you dirty little boys. Are you interested in my body… wash?”

Throughout the ad, Sweeney is shown enjoying a bubble bath and appreciating the natural aromas of the men’s grooming line, which was founded by Jack Haldrup in 2013.

“Well, you can’t have it, because this isn’t for boys. It’s for men. This is Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash with long-lasting, natural aromas like wood barrel bourbon, pine tar, coconut castaway, and fresh falls”.

She continues by urging them to visit the brand’s website, adding, “You’ll finally get the attention you deserve, so go to drsquatch.com today and quit being a dirty little boy!”

John Ludeke, VP of marketing at Dr. Squatch, explained to Marketing Dive that Sweeney was the perfect choice for the campaign. “She’s not only a rising star, but someone who resonates across broad demographics – especially with women who are often the ones purchasing grooming products for their male partners or kids,” he said.

Sweeney also stars in additional ads for the brand, including one titled “Coconut Quake,” where she humorously grants a man’s wish by creating a kitchen full of coconuts.

In another spot, “Girls Love Options,” she discusses the body wash as a woman bursts into the bathroom, accusing her partner of “cheating with Sydney Sweeney.”

Beyond her work with Dr. Squatch, Sweeney has several exciting projects lined up. On Wednesday, she began filming David Michôd’s untitled biopic about professional boxer Christy Martin, which she will both produce and star in. The film also stars Katy O’Brian, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Ethan Embry. Christy Martin, a trailblazing fighter with a remarkable career, famously survived a life-threatening attack by her ex-husband and went on to marry her former ring rival, Lisa Holewyne, in 2017.

Sweeney’s packed schedule continues with other projects, including Echo Valley on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime’s Eden, and the much-anticipated third season of Euphoria, which begins filming in January.

Dr. Squatch has previous for innuendo-filled campaigns, too. This effort, from just three months ago, sees plenty of gags.

