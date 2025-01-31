MarketingNewsletter

Ipsos Acquires Whereto Research

Simon Wake, CEO, Ipsos Australia.

Ipsos has acquired Whereto Research, a key player in public sector research in Australia.

The market research giant said it heralds an exciting leap forward and new standards of excellence for the Australian social research sector.

Based primarily in Melbourne, Whereto Research is known for its expertise in public policies and government communication evaluation. The combination of Whereto’s consultants, creative ways of tackling complex social issues and reputation for providing clear, practical and elegant solutions, with Ipsos’ Public Affairs’ thought leadership, best-in-field ethical AI and data security, establishes an industry first.

This acquisition is highly complementary to Ipsos Australia’s existing research expertise, and its Public Affairs business is also a leader in Household Travel surveys, Patient Experience, environment and sustainability, healthcare services, polling, Indigenous issues and private health insurance.

Simon Wake, CEO of Ipsos Australia, said: “In an era of accelerated societal change in Australia, and globally, rigorous evidence-based research and advisory is an essential service to government and all organisations. Whereto’s team brings additional scale to our existing government and social research teams to help our clients navigate this complex environment and make better decisions.”

Catherine Boekel and Penny Burke, Co-Directors of Whereto Research, added: “Joining Ipsos is a tremendous opportunity for Whereto Research. Integrating into a leading international market research group will enable us to accelerate our development and offer our clients global solutions. We share the same passion for excellence and innovation with Ipsos, and we are convinced that this collaboration will create value for our clients and employees.”

