iProspect Taps Patrick Doble For Melbourne Senior Client Partner Role

iProspect, a dentsu company, has today announced the appointment of Patrick Doble as a senior client partner based in Melbourne, as the media agency focuses on accelerating growth for clients via a performance mindset.

Doble joins iProspect from Sunshine Coast-based adtech startup Cartelux, where he has been the Global General Manager for the past four and a half years. With 25 years of relationship-driven growth leadership experience across APAC’s media, marketing, and adtech industry, Doble has also spent nearly ten years with Starcom in Australia and China.

“Patrick is joining iProspect at such an exciting time for the agency and his client-centric approach makes him the perfect addition to the iProspect team. He’s worked with some of the world’s most valuable brands in one of the world’s most interesting markets, China, and we cannot wait to see what he brings to the table for our iProspect team and clients,” Marcelle Gomez, iProspect managing director.

“I am thrilled to be joining an agency like iProspect. It’s known for its culture and is really starting to kick goals and I just had to be part of that story. I’m really looking forward to working with Chella, Ken Lam, Nick Kavanagh and the rest of the team,” said Doble.

The appointment comes after iProspect was recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s best businesses in workplace policy and best practice, placing 10th on the 2024 AFR BOSS Best Places to Work List in the media and marketing category.

iProspect works with clients including MYOB, Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, L’Oreal, Kathmandu and Kering.