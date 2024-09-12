iProspect Announces Senior Appointments For Marcelle Gomez & Ken Lam

iProspect has promoted NSW managing director Marcelle Gomez to a national role, with Ken Lam taking on the role of general manager, Melbourne to support the national structure.

Gomez has been with iProspect for nearly four years, first joining as general manager for NSW in November 2020 before stepping into the managing director position in February 2022.

“Marcelle’s the driving force behind iProspect’s culture and business success and it makes sense for her to spearhead the agency’s focus into the future. She is one of the most genuine leaders I’ve had the pleasure of working with and the regard her team has for her is the best testament to this,” said Fiona Johnston, dentsu Australia CEO of client and commercial.

“Those who know Chella know she is a smooth operator; she leaves nothing to chance and fights for the very best, so I am delighted to see her career continue to grow. Having Ken Lam helping her shape the team with a laser-like performance mindset on driving growth for our clients, iProspect will be unstoppable,” added Johnston.

“I love the iProspect business, people, and clients, and am so proud of what we have built since I joined almost four years ago. I have always wanted to create an environment in which our people can be their best selves and realise their own ambitions, which allows us to create innovative solutions to our clients’ business problems. I am excited about this next phase in our growth journey and am honoured to step into the helm of iProspect across Australia. To be able to partner with Ken in his new role to lift the business and drive better outcomes for our clients is a real joy,” said Gomez.

“It’s a privilege to step into this position and help build an agency that is not only a place where people are excited to come into work but one that is unlocking innovative solutions for our clients and driving impact to their bottom line. I look forward to leading and working alongside a group of amazing and talented individuals across iProspect Melbourne,” said Lam.

Lam has been with the broader dentsu group for eight years across different agency brands, moving into iProspect to lead national investment in October 2020.

The promotions come after iProspect secured the media account for eBay.

iProspect works with clients including Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, L’Oreal, Kathmandu, and Kering.