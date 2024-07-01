IPG Mediabrands Supports Woolyungah Indigenous Centre Via Scholarship And Sponsorship Of Indigenous Nationals

Through its partnership with the Woolyungah Indigenous Centre (WIC) at the University of Wollongong, IPG Mediabrands sponsored the 2024 Indigenous Nationals in addition to establishing its inaugural Woolyungah Indigenous Scholarship.

The Woolyungah Indigenous Scholarship will be awarded annually to a University of Wollongong (UOW) undergraduate student of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, who aspires to have a career in the media industry.

Valued at $10,000, the Woolyungah Scholarship will be awarded to any student entering their final year of an undergraduate degree at The University of Wollongong. It also includes a 2-week internship in IPG’s Sydney office with a dedicated mentor, plus financial assistance to cover travel, accommodation and meals throughout the internship.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our Innovate-Level RAP is the relationship we have developed with WIC, which directly led to the opportunity to sponsor the Indigenous Nationals, and importantly enabled us to engage with potential future media industry talent,” said Monique Black, head of talent acquisition, IPG Mediabrands.

“IPG Mediabrands are truly walking the walk with their commitment to advancing spaces for our people. The organic nature of our partnership was built on a clear values alignment and a desire from IPG Mediabrands to authentically engage with WIC and our students – with the goal to tailor their commitments to our students’ needs. I have loved being a part of this journey with them and having IPG Mediabrands as our sponsor at the Indigenous Nationals illuminates our trust in what is collectively being achieved,” said Jaymee Beveridge, UOW executive director, Indigenous Strategy.

“Sponsoring the Indigenous Nationals allowed us to set up a careers’ stand and engage with nearly 500 students that came together from all over Australia. Perhaps one of them will be the recipient of our first Woolyungah Scholarship through WIC and UOW and we will be so happy to welcome them to IPG Mediabrands to kickstart their media career,” added Black.

“We were able to share practical information about a career in the media industry including helping students consider fulfilling roles directly suited to their interests, as well as providing an avenue through which they can understand how a media career can support their communities. We look forward to deeper conversations with those students who are excited about the prospect and diversity of a career in the media sector”.

“This gives me so much pride as IPG Mediabrands continues its commitment to provide a thriving and diverse workplace for all Australians,” Black concluded.

“It is a natural and important step through IPG Mediabrands’ RAP for our company to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to achieve their career dreams and bring their unique contribution to both our sector and their communities. Sponsoring the Indigenous Nationals via our partnership with Woolyungah Indigenous Centre allowed us to directly engage with the community and we look forward to welcoming the successful recipient of our inaugural Woolyungah Scholarship to IPG Mediabrands next year,” said Mark Coad, CEO Mediabrands.

The 2024 Indigenous Nationals – the 28th event – was a week-long multisport competition for Indigenous student athletes hosted by University of Wollongong (UOW). This year more than 500 Indigenous students from approximately 33 Australian universities descended on the UOW hotly contesting events across basketball, netball, touch football and volleyball.