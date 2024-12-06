IPG Flogs Huge

IPG has sold its Huge creative consultancy to private equity firm AEA Investors.

As part of the deal, Huge will join forces with fellow AEA marketing business Hero Digital. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“We’re pleased for the team at Huge and look forward to seeing the next phase for this storied digital brand as the company continues its evolution under new ownership,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

Aussie adlander Mat Baxter had headed Huge globally since 2021 but he stepped down in January and returned to Australia for a brief stint at market mix modelling firm Mutinex.

Huge itself was founded just before the turn of the millennium in New York. IPG first took an interest in the business in 2008, buying a $40 million stake in the firm which went onto work for the likes of Audi and HBO, as well as opening offices in London and Rio De Janeiro.

Overnight, IPG acquired Indian ecommerce business Intelligence Node in a deal worth as much as $100 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

“As commerce and retail media continue their rapid convergence, actionable data is paramount to maximizing brand performance,” said Krakowsky.

“Intelligence Node’s robust platform provides the real-time market-wide signals that brands need to optimize retail media campaigns, commerce strategies, and ultimately drive performance in today’s highly competitive digital landscape.”

By integrating Intelligence Node’s capabilities, Interpublic said that its clients will now have access to “real-time market agility” with “dynamic data insights empower companies to react instantly to market shifts, competitor actions, and emerging consumer trends”.

As well as “Precision retail media optimisation”, “digital content and search optimisation”.

“Joining forces with Interpublic allows us to deliver a best in class combined solution to companies navigating the complexities of today’s commerce landscape,” said Sanjeev Sularia, CEO, Intelligence Node.

“Together, we can provide the comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and strategic expertise needed to win market share and drive sustainable growth.”