Ionic New Venue For Sydney Copy School 2023

Sydney Copy School 2023 will alternate between the new State Library and the Mitchell Library when it runs Monday to Friday the week after next.

The eight ionic columns of the State Library of New South Wales — an apt entrance for the twenty students keen to craft better, er, columns of copy. And to learn, from the nine masterclasses run by enriching tutors, many of the other essential skills of contemporary copywriting and career building.

Melbourne, which runs the week after, 10-24 Nov, will announce its venue soon.

Book now for Sydney and Melbourne, but fast, as it’s strictly first come, first served. Just $595 at copyschool.org

Ray Black’s vision back in 2007 was that Copy School would always remain as affordable as it can be. Accordingly, Copy School relies on the goodwill and generosity of top creative people keen to “give back”.

Sydney’s tutors are:

Andy Flemming, aka Wordy McWord Spurt — Creative Lead at 72andSunny Barbara Humphries — Executive Creative Director at The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Dee Madigan — Executive Creative Director, Campaign Edge

Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN

Georgie Waters — Senior Copywriter at M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ

Heather Sheen, Head of Strategy at R/GA Australia

Jenny Mak, Creative Partner at DDB Group Australia

Jonathon Kneebone, a founder of The Glue Society

Ralf van Dijk, Creative Strategist, Audio Specialist, founder of Eardrum and Resonance Sonic Branding.

Melbourne’s tutors — plus this year’s international guest, via Zoom — to be announced.