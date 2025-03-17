Involved Media Wins CareSuper

Independent media agency Involved Media has been appointed the new media agency for CareSuper.

The Sarah Keith led indy won media strategy, planning and buying duties following a competitive review. The incumbent agency was Initiative.

Late last year, CareSuper merged with Spirit Super and now has more than 573,000 members and over $53 billion in funds under management.

“We were thoroughly impressed by Involved Media’s expertise, creative approach, and strategic insights,” said Sid Srinivasan, brand lead at CareSuper.

“Our team sees this partnership as a key milestone, and we look forward to working closely with them to continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our members.”

Involved Media managing director Sarah Keith said: “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome CareSuper as a client. We have been deeply inspired by the strong parallels between our organisation, Challenger brands with an ethical North star, with care at the heart of the service we deliver.”

Involved Media now handles more than $100 million in billings and clients include major brands such as Hertz, Thrifty Car Rentals, Anytime Fitness, Stanley Black & Decker, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Better Help.