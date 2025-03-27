INVNT brings LinkedIn Talent Connect to life in Sydney, Singapore and India

INVNT produced LinkedIn’s highly anticipated Talent Connect event series and made a powerful impact across the APAC region, engaging more than 2,500 customers and decision-makers in Singapore, India, and Australia.

LinkedIn hosted these three immersive brand experiences across APAC with support from agency partner INVNT. The events reflected LinkedIn’s commitment to partnering with customers as they navigate the AI-powered future of work.

With a focus on deepening customer relationships, celebrating customer stories, and exploring the evolving world of work, the Talent Connect series created space for meaningful conversations around AI’s impact on talent and business. Each event delivered a bespoke experience tailored to the priorities and opportunities unique to each region.

Teena Wooldridge, senior director of APAC and China marketing at LinkedIn, shared, “Delivering three multi-country, high-impact events like Talent Connect across Singapore, India and Australia required an exceptional level of strategic, creative, and production excellence. INVNT rose to the challenge, ensuring that each event was not just a replication, but a locally resonant experience tailored to each audience. Their ability to weave together regional insights with innovative storytelling and digital integration truly elevated the entire program.”

INVNT was responsible for the end-to-end production of Talent Connect across the three locations, including strategy, creative production, storytelling, cultural integration, keynote speaker selection, and seamless onsite execution.

“Delivering Talent Connect APAC across three vibrant markets wasn’t just an executional challenge, it was a defining moment to reimagine what strategic event storytelling can be. At INVNT, we thrive on creating experiences that not only meet client objectives but also captivate and engage audiences in a meaningful way. From high-energy cultural show openers to seamless digital integrations, our global team – spanning Australia, Mumbai, and Singapore – worked as one to bring LinkedIn’s vision to life at scale,” said Laura Roberts, Managing Director APAC, at INVNT.

The events were designed to provide tailored, immersive customer engagement experiences, integrating AI-powered solutions and cutting-edge digital technology. With cultural relevance woven into the content and production, each event aimed to not only showcase LinkedIn’s solutions but also reinforce the company’s leadership in the future of work.

Other LinkedIn Talent Connect highlights include: