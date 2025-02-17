Intuit Mailchimp Brings Byron Sharp & Neil Patel To Sydney For FWD Conference

Intuit Mailchimp has announced some of the headline speakers for its FWD: Sydney conference.

Building on Mailchimp’s successful Australian debut event ‘From: Here, To: There’ in 2024, FWD is bringing a fresh, bold and dynamic experience that celebrates email’s unmatched potential along with other data-backed strategies for driving growth.

FWD invites attendees to join an impressive lineup of panel sessions, keynote presentations and Q&A sessions with Australia’s leading industry experts to discover the power of personalisation, the magic of creativity and the advantages of data-driven strategies to drive growth and engagement in 2025.

Attendees can think beyond their email marketing strategy and walk away with a clearer picture of their business, with demonstrations on the combined power of Mailchimp and QuickBooks for audience growth and business management.

FWD will feature a range of talented speakers, including creator of hit kid tv-series Bluey, Joe Brumm, comedian and actor Dilruk Jayasinha as the host, keynote presentation from marketing influencer, Neil Patel, about the enduring appeal of email marketing and so much more. The one-day event offers attendees a blend of inspiration, practical skills and networking opportunities, with a focus on maximizing the potential of email marketing in the digital age.

“Australian marketers are navigating a rapidly changing landscape, where the demand for personalised, data-driven strategies is higher than ever. With evolving consumer expectations and an increasing reliance on digital channels, it’s essential for them to stay agile and innovative,” said Anthony Capano, Intuit Mailchimp’s regional director in Asia-Pacific.

“Following the incredible success of our first flagship event last year, we’re excited to bring FWD to Sydney with an even more ambitious vision. Email remains the most effective marketing channel and FWD is here to showcase its unmatched potential.”

“Australia remains a cornerstone market for Intuit Mailchimp, where email and automations marketing transcends being just a tool—it’s the bridge between brands and their customers,” said Capano.

“With the country’s strong digital engagement and a rising focus on personalised communication, we are committed to empowering Australian marketers with bold ideas, actionable strategies and insights that foster deeper customer relationships, meaningful engagement, and sustainable business growth.”

Held at the iconic Doltone House at Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney, the conference will unfold across six interconnected sessions. These sessions are designed to demonstrate email’s unparalleled ability to engage audiences, foster connections, and ultimately power business growth. Attendees should leave the event with new skills in email marketing, the knowledge of key metrics to measure success and a powerful narrative to elevate email’s importance within their organization.

“Email Marketing is still the king of ROI—but only if you know how to play the game. If your open rates are sinking and conversions are stalling, it’s time to rethink your strategy. Let’s talk about what’s working today, what’s killing your results, and how to fix it. Email should drive revenue—stop wasting time and start winning with every send,” said FWD speaker Neil Patel, Co-Founder at Neil Patel Digital. The full lineup of speakers and session at FWD: Sydney includes:

THE PREVIEW: Fresh Thinking, Smart Tech, And The Tools Shaping Tomorrow. Hear from Intuit Mailchimp’s Regional Director in the Asia Pacific, Anthony Capano, and VP of Product and Design, Fay Kallel, on Mailchimp’s vision for Australia and the new design and technology shaping the future of email marketing.

POWER MOVE: Scale, impact and what’s next for the ultimate opt-in channel. Join New York Times bestselling author and Forbes Top 10 Marketer, Neil Patel, as he shares expert strategies for making email the backbone of thriving, future-proof marketing strategy.

CREATIVE INTELLIGENCE: Automation, imagination and the future of ideation. Join Karen Ferry in conversation with Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Canva’s Zach Kitschke and WINK’s Jeremy Jones as they explore how to unlock fresh ideas, use AI as a creative collaborator, and build a future where technology enhances imagination—rather than replaces it.

RE: A VERY SPECIAL GUEST: Exclusive, Unfiltered, And Soon-To-Be-Announced. We’re very excited to not-quite-reveal a one-of-a-kind guest dropping in to chat creativity, influence, and standing out in a world that never stops scrolling. From the power of storytelling to the art of audience connection, discover how to turn personality into impact—and why the most memorable brands don’t just capture attention, they keep it. Expect razor-sharp insights, candid conversation, and bounds of Aussie wit as Karen Ferry gets up close and personal in a session you definitely won’t want to miss.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Turning data into impact—one insight at a time. Join Alita Harvey-Rodriguez, Managing Director of MI Academy, as she cuts through the noise, demystifies data and uncovers the insights that drive growth. Learn how to make the most of your Marketing Efficiency Ratio (MER), optimise budgets with confidence and transform email into a creative and commercial powerhouse—without the analysis paralysis.

FUTURE FWD: Sharp insights for smart growth. Marketing moves fast, but the principles of growth remain constant. In this future-focused closing keynote, Professor Byron Sharp, Director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute and author of How Brands Grow, will challenge conventional wisdom with evidence-based insights on what drives brand success.

FWD: Sydney will be held on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 at Jones Bay Wharf’s Doltone House.