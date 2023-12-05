Introducing Yahoo Blueprint: A New AI-powered Suite For Better Ad Performance & Optimisation

Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Blueprint, a central AI suite that powers performance-based solutions within the Yahoo DSP.

Fuelled by over 335 million logged in Yahoo users globally, Yahoo Blueprint enhances decisioning, makes AI more accessible, and serves as a results-driven guide throughout the campaign lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for advertisers. This new AI suite has launched with a number of Fortune 500 brand partners and agencies.

“What sets our AI suite apart is the vast scale of proprietary data we tap into before considering third-party or customer first-party data,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “In introducing Yahoo Blueprint, we are now allowing advertisers to capitalise on Yahoo’s extensive history of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in a new and accessible way.”

Yahoo Blueprint benefits Yahoo DSP clients by delivering:

Stronger Results: Robust performance that leverages years of AI to bid on the right impressions, at the right time, at the right price.

Confidence in Optimisation: AI co-pilot that provides recommendations for campaign improvements and auto-optimises to meet advertiser goals.

Simplicity and Efficiency: A simple and enhanced UI that guides advertisers and offers more efficiency.

Yahoo Blueprint is an evolving AI ecosystem that will continue to be enhanced in future phases. Phase one of AI capabilities include:

New Data Visualisations: The new homepage of the Yahoo DSP now centralises AI-driven insights and recommendations into one easy-to-use hub, enabling advertisers to clearly extract insights and take action quickly.

Bidding & Forecasting Precision: Omniscope, an algorithmic forecasting tool, allows advertisers to plan and compare the projected reach and performance of different targeting parameters (ex: audience segment, day parting, inventory type, etc.) across channels, formats, and exchanges. Omniscope aims to enhance omnichannel buying, and with today’s release, equips CTV advertisers with the ability to forecast incremental reach of CTV audiences against linear audiences.

Audience Insights: AI-powered insights tool designed to be highly intuitive with easy-to-read charts that leverage Yahoo proprietary data, third-party data, and advertiser first-party data to reveal actionable insights pre-, mid-, and post-campaign.

Predictive Audiences: Algorithmic audiences that leverage over one million dimensions like interests, demographics and more – determining the purchase probability of each user to more accurately reach and find advertisers’ next most likely customer.

Customer Value Optimisation: An optimisation algorithm that maximises the value of advertisers’ first-party data to find new customers that share the same predicted value of their most prized customers.

“With Yahoo Blueprint, advertisers always hold the reins,” said Herbst-Brady. “Yahoo Blueprint not only focuses on enhancing performance, but also aims to reduce friction and maintain transparency, ensuring both ease of use and advertiser control”.