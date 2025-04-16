Introducing Refinery Room: The Media Consultancy With Mission To Work Itself Out Of A Job

A new media consultancy has entered the market, aiming to reshape how brands and agencies access advertising expertise. Founded by seasoned media leaders Ashley Byers and James Deehan, Refinery Room looks to redefine how brands and agencies access advertising expertise in today’s shifting media landscape – with no retainers, no lock-ins, and no plans to overstay a consultancy welcome.

“Brands want more autonomy. Agencies need more flexibility. We built Refinery Room to deliver industry-leading thinking while moving away from the outdated models that no longer serve brands or agencies. We’re the partners you love, then lovingly let go,” says Deehan.

Byers and Deehan have previously been pivotal in shaping the trajectories of some of Australia’s most recognised brands, including Harvey Norman, The Iconic and R.M.Williams. The duo brings deep expertise in brand, performance marketing and paid media, plus a shared passion for doing things differently.

“We’ve been on both sides. We know the pinch points. Our goal is to give brands the tools to grow and empower agencies with senior-level support where and when they need it,” said Byers.

Refinery Room’s model offers support across four key service lines:

Strategy Room – Data-led marketing strategy and planning

Engine Room – Structuring and scaling internal marketing teams

Advisory Room – On-demand strategic support for agencies

Academy Room – Upskilling and mentoring teams with practical training

“We’re not an agency. We’re not just a consultancy. We’re a refinery. There are so many incredible brands and agencies out there already – our job is to help them evolve, grow, and eventually no longer need us at all. That’s our true measure of success,” added Deehan.

Refinery Room is now open for business and already working with a growing list of brands and agency partners across Australia.