Intrepid Travel Promotes Hazel McGuire From GM To CMO

Intrepid Travel has named Hazel McGuire its new chief marketing officer, responsible for leading the company’s global marketing and growth strategy.

McGuire is currently Intrepid’s general manager, UK sales and marketing and her appointment follows a global recruitment campaign. The role became available following the appointment of former chief customer officer, Leigh Barnes, to president of the Americas.

She will report to Intrepid’s CEO James Thornton. She will remain based in London, UK, where her remit will include global departments including brand, PR and communications, customer and experiences. The latter is a new addition to the portfolio.

McGuire has worked in the travel and transport industries for 20 years and joined Intrepid in August 2022.

“Hazel embodies our Intrepid values of ambitious, real, together and impactful and I’m thrilled to promote her to chief marketing officer – a clear reflection of the talent and vision we have within our team,” Thornton said.

“Hazel’s depth of experience in the travel industry and her proven success leading our UK business positioned her as the perfect candidate to realise Intrepid’s global growth ambitions. I wish both Hazel and Leigh every success as they transition into their new roles,” he added.

“This is a dream role, not only in the travel industry but in global business. My goal is to identify the big opportunities that will help us realise Intrepid’s 2030 strategy. Leigh Barnes has done an amazing job growing our talented global team and I am committed to continue building on our shared vision to be the best travel company for the world,” McGuire added.

Intrepid announced its largest acquisition to date in February 2025 with Dutch tour operator Sawadee Reizen.

Intrepid will backfill the general manager, UK sales and marketing role with recruitment to commence immediately.

McGuire’s role is effective from 1 April 2025.