Intrepid Travel Joins North Melbourne As Premier Partner

Intrepid Travel has announced that it will be North Melbourne Football Club’s Premier Partner for the 2025 season.

For over 35 years, Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel, taking people all over the globe on small group trips with local leaders, providing unforgettable moments and creating positive change through the joy of travel.

The partnership will see Intrepid Travel’s branding proudly displayed on the clubs’ AFL and AFLW playing shorts for the upcoming season. Intrepid Travel will also feature as the official travel and experiences partner of the club’s mid-season home games in Western Australia.

The club will travel to Western Australia in June to play two back-to-back home matches in Bunbury and Perth across Rounds 13 and 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intrepid Travel to the North Melbourne family,” North Melbourne CEO Jen Watt said.

“Partnerships are all about alignment, but rarely do you find a partner so well aligned in terms of values. In particular, we have been so impressed with Intrepid’s commitment to positively impacting communities all around the globe.

“Excitingly, the partnership will see Intrepid play an integral role in the first year of our Western Australia home game agreement as our travel and experience partner.

“Intrepid’s travel packages are high quality products and we know that if North Melbourne members and supporters choose to travel with Intrepid this season, they will experience some of the best the West has to offer.”

Louise Laing, general manager marketing ANZ at Intrepid Travel, described the partnership as a strategic alignment of purpose.

“Sport has always had the power to bring people together and inspire change. As an Australian-owned company, we’re proud to partner with North Melbourne and connect with AFL fans to make a real impact both on and off the field.”

A key driver of the new partnership is the organisations’ shared focus on gender equality.

North Melbourne made history in 2023 as the first AFL club with a female leadership duo, with Watt as CEO and Dr Sonja Hood AM as president.

This week Intrepid announced ambitious 2023 gender equality targets, including a 40:40:20 gender representation target, as well as a commitment to narrow the median gender pay gap in each country it operates in to within +/-5 per cent.

“As the dust settles on International Women’s Day, it’s important to remember that the work to create a more diverse and equitable world is year-round”, continued Laing.

“At Intrepid, being a certified B Corp is about more than just business – it’s about driving meaningful progress, particularly in equality, and North Melbourne’s leadership in gender diversity and inclusivity makes this partnership the perfect fit.”

Tickets to the club’s Rounds 13 and 14 home games in Western Australia are now on sale.